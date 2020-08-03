(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Monday announced plans to close the Togo and Willow River correctional facilities to address a “substantial budget crisis.”
In a press release, the DOC said the closure plans for the state’s two smallest prisons come after the legislature left its second special session without approving the DOC’s supplemental budget request.
The DOC says it faces a $14 million deficit in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
The two sites participated in the Challenge Incarceration Program designed to lower recidivism rates, which will continue at other facilities.
The DOC plans to continue laying off employees in the DOC commissioner’s office personnel and central administrative services, and renegotiate service contracts to balance its fiscal year 2021 budget.
DOC officials project a $25 million budget deficit in the next biennium.
The total DOC budget in the current fiscal year is about $611 million.
“We take these steps out of a commitment to deliver critically needed services that offer opportunity for transformation and a safer Minnesota,” DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said in a statement.
“While the actions we announced today are immensely difficult, Minnesotans rightly expect that we be responsible stewards of public resources as we fulfill the agency’s mission,” Schnell added.
Most of the two facilities’ 99 full-time positions will be eliminated.
The combined annual budget for Togo and Willow River is approximately $11 million.
Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans on Friday warned legislative leaders of a $4.7 billion projected revenue shortfall for fiscal years 2022-23 after restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 caused tax revenues to plummet and costs to increase.