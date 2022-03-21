FILE - Minnesota State Capitol

Inner dome from the rotunda floor of the Minnesota State Capitol.

 Nagel Photography | Shutterstock.com

Editor's Note

This article did not include data on individual contributions less than $200. It will be updated to include those contributions once it is available.

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.

While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.

This article lists top fundraisers in the Minnesota House of Representatives, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the House submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. It includes activity between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

Top fundraisers in the Minnesota House of Representatives by party

The top fundraisers in Minnesota House of Representatives elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.

In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:

  • Kelly Morrison – $66,675
  • Zack Stephenson – $57,860
  • Melissa Hortman – $26,820
  • Ginny Klevorn – $26,073
  • Rob Ecklund – $25,390

In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:

  • Erik Mortensen – $48,750
  • Andrew Myers (District 33B) – $37,205
  • Jordan Rasmusson – $36,679
  • Kurt Daudt – $27,400
  • Kristin Robbins – $24,450

Fundraising totals

Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $564,205 in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $484,663. Combined, all House fundraisers in the January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, filing period raised $1.05 million.

The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 36 percent of all Democratic House fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 36 percent of all Republican House fundraising.

The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.

TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – MINNESOTA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021)

Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent

Kelly Morrison Democratic Party $66,675 $14,744

Zack Stephenson Democratic Party $57,860 $14,071

Erik Mortensen Republican Party $48,750 $23,793

Andrew Myers Republican Party $37,205 $4,826

Jordan Rasmusson Republican Party $36,679 $16,115

Kurt Daudt Republican Party $27,400 $16,135

Melissa Hortman Democratic Party $26,820 $22,471

Ginny Klevorn Democratic Party $26,073 $4,127

Rob Ecklund Democratic Party $25,390 $10,688

Kristin Robbins Republican Party $24,450 $15,453

Campaign finance reporting periods

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

  • 2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2022
  • 2022 Q1 4/14/2022
  • 2022 Q2 6/14/2022
  • 2022 Jul Semiannual 7/25/2022
  • 2022 Q3 9/27/2022
  • 2022 Q4 10/31/2022
  • 2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections.

