Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the Minnesota House of Representatives, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the House submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. It includes activity between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.
Top fundraisers in the Minnesota House of Representatives by party
The top fundraisers in Minnesota House of Representatives elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Kelly Morrison – $66,675
- Zack Stephenson – $57,860
- Melissa Hortman – $26,820
- Ginny Klevorn – $26,073
- Rob Ecklund – $25,390
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Erik Mortensen – $48,750
- Andrew Myers (District 33B) – $37,205
- Jordan Rasmusson – $36,679
- Kurt Daudt – $27,400
- Kristin Robbins – $24,450
Fundraising totals
Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $564,205 in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $484,663. Combined, all House fundraisers in the January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, filing period raised $1.05 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 36 percent of all Democratic House fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 36 percent of all Republican House fundraising.
The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – MINNESOTA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021)
Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent
Kelly Morrison Democratic Party $66,675 $14,744
Zack Stephenson Democratic Party $57,860 $14,071
Erik Mortensen Republican Party $48,750 $23,793
Andrew Myers Republican Party $37,205 $4,826
Jordan Rasmusson Republican Party $36,679 $16,115
Kurt Daudt Republican Party $27,400 $16,135
Melissa Hortman Democratic Party $26,820 $22,471
Ginny Klevorn Democratic Party $26,073 $4,127
Rob Ecklund Democratic Party $25,390 $10,688
Kristin Robbins Republican Party $24,450 $15,453
Campaign finance reporting periods
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
- 2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2022
- 2022 Q1 4/14/2022
- 2022 Q2 6/14/2022
- 2022 Jul Semiannual 7/25/2022
- 2022 Q3 9/27/2022
- 2022 Q4 10/31/2022
- 2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2023