The share of Minnesota small businesses still closed compared to January 2020, just prior to the onset of the pandemic, stands at 26.6 percent, the 11th lowest percentage among 45 states examined, according to an online data tracker managed by Harvard University.

Nationwide, as of March 22, the number of small businesses in operation was 35 percent below what the level was in January 2020, according to the Opportunity Insights data tracker.

The data also shows that different types of small businesses were not affected in the same way. A large number of shutdowns occurred in the leisure and hospitality sector, in which small businesses suffered closures estimated at 52.4 percent, according to tracker’s numbers.

Data was not available for the states of Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

---

Share of Small Business Closures as of March 22

RankState% of Small Businesses Still Shut Down Since January 2020
1Michigan39.7%
2Massachusetts39.1%
3 (tie)Alaska38.9%
3 (tie)Maine38.9%
5Colorado38.8%
6Connecticut38.5%
7New Jersey36.9%
8 (tie)Rhode Island36.5%
8 (tie)Illinois36.5%
10New Mexico36.2%
11California35.9%
12New York35.4%
13Louisiana33.2%
14Texas32.6%
15Georgia32.3%
16Florida32.2%
17Oklahoma31.9%
18Virginia31.6%
19Arizona31.3%
20Kansas31.0%
21Ohio30.4%
22Mississippi29.7%
23 (tie)Hawaii29.5%
23 (tie)Iowa29.5%
25Delaware29.4%
26Maryland29.3%
27 (tie)Kentucky29.0%
27 (tie)Nevada29.0%
27 (tie)Wisconsin29.0%
30Washington28.5%
31Indiana28.4%
32Oregon28.1%
33Pennsylvania27.7%
34South Carolina27.0%
35Minnesota26.6%
36Alabama25.9%
37Missouri25.8%
38West Virginia25.7%
39North Carolina25.6%
40Tennessee24.4%
41Utah23.5%
42Vermont23.3%
43Arkansas21.9%
44North Dakota19.5%
45New Hampshire18.3%

Source: Opportunity Insights Online Data Tracker

Tags