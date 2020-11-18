(The Center Square) – After a seven-month battle and a lawsuit, conservative lawyer and Powerline blog contributor Scott Johnson won access back into the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) media briefings.
Johnson sued MDH after he was excluded from the news briefings on April 27 for what Johnson though was asking a critical question regarding Walz’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson had questioned why the entire state had to be shut down, costing hundreds of thousands of jobs, to mitigate a nursing home crisis, since 80% of COVID-19 deaths at that time occurred in nursing homes.
The lawsuit alleged that Johnson’s exclusion was motivated by political purposes in violation of the First Amendment. It was backed by emails showing Johnson was cut off after consultation with Walz’s staff.
In a settlement dated Friday, Johnson is granted access "as long as and whenever" MDH hosts a briefing, meaning he can dial in and ask questions, although MDH is not required to call on him.
In addition, MDH agreed to answer up to three written questions per week related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On MDH’s side, if Johnson is called on, he must ask a question related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he can’t ask any questions relating to his lawsuit or MDH’s process for handling media inquiries.
Johnson also relinquished his claim for damages and attorney fees.
Johnson and his colleague John Hinderaker argued Burnham v. Ianni before the Eight Circuit en banc in 1997, which set the precedent for First Amendment law, so Judge Donovan Frank had to follow precedent if it applied.
Johnson cited emails obtained by public information requests as vital in arguing his point.
MDH didn’t respond to a request for comment.
“It’s more than I asked for at the outset," Johnson told The Center Square. "And as far as I’m concerned, I won and they lost."
“I wanted to be treated like every other reporter on their call, and I’ve come close to that in the settlement agreement," he said.
Johnson contributes to PowerLine, a blog founded in 2002 that provides commentary from several attorneys. Johnson said that this newfound access will contribute much to his commentary.
“I’ll be asking questions that other reporters don’t ask,” Johnson said. “And from my perspective, there have been many questions that have gone unasked over the seven months that they succeeded in excluding me.”