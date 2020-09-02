(The Center Square) – A state watchdog criticized Minnesota's asset forfeitures, the seizure of cash and property from suspected criminals, saying it harms people with low incomes more than it helps law enforcement agencies.
State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2019 Asset Forfeiture report Wednesday, which detailed a majority of forfeitures are cash and property that net less than $1,500.
“The data shows that when it comes to the impact of forfeitures, the big story is in the small numbers,” Blaha said in a statement. “Those kinds of amounts have a small impact on government systems, but they have a big impact at the individual level.”
Blaha said the total police and sheriff budget statewide is about $1.7 billion.
“If you are managing a public safety budget, small forfeitures are a minor and unpredictable part of your revenue stream,” Blaha continued. “But if you are a low income person experiencing a forfeiture, those amounts can have a big effect on your life. Having a few hundred dollars seized can mean the difference between making rent or homelessness. Losing that old car can lead to missing work and losing your job.”
Through asset forfeiture, law enforcement can seize and sell a suspected criminal's property without arresting the person.
House Bill 4571, introduced earlier this year, sought to restrict forfeitures smaller than $1,500, but carved an exception if law enforcement had probable cause.
The bill’s enactment could have helped up to 3,246 people in 2019 for a total value of $1.5 million, Blaha said, noting the average net forfeiture amount was $500.
“On a system level, a change that size is manageable,” Blaha said. “On an individual level, those changes could make a big impact. Future legislatures would be wise to continue those discussions.”
The number of completed forfeitures dropped by 383 compared to 2018 but has jumped over the past five years, by 986.
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and controlled substance-related criminal activity accounted for 94 percent of reported forfeitures.
Vehicles accounted for 65 percent of seizures, cash for 25 percent, and firearms for 9 percent.
Of the 7,708 completed forfeitures in 2019, 4,351 involved seized cash, sold property, or an agreement compensating an agency, for a total net proceeds of $7.5 million.
- The Minnesota State Patrol completed 1,383 forfeitures and gained $725,638
- The Southeast Minnesota Narcotics and Gang Task Force completed 211 forfeitures and benefited $184,206
- The Wright County Sheriff’s Office completed 190 forfeitures and gained $71,318
- The Minneapolis Police Department completed 185 forfeitures and gained $462,549
The two above agencies who benefited the most financially didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Critics say this practice creates perverse incentives to “police for profit.”
“Police and prosecutors taking as little as $473 will do nothing to deter crime, but will have a big effect on individuals who face challenges today on things like rent and purchasing food,” Institute for Justice’s Senior Legislative Counsel Lee McGrath told The Center Square.
McGrath said the legislature, not law enforcement, is tasked to raise and appropriate funds.
“Law enforcement’s pursuit of crime shouldn’t be influenced by financial gain,” he said.