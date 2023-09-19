(The Center Square) – More than 30 Minnesota cities and counties will receive nearly $24 million in Small Cities Development Program grants for residential and commercial property rehabilitation.
“We are dedicated to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where in the state you call home,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “These grants will boost our economy and help Greater Minnesota communities throughout the state grow and thrive.”
SCDP grants are awarded to Minnesota cities with fewer than 50,000 residents and townships and counties with populations less than 200,000. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development administers the grants, which are part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program.
“SCDP grants provide Greater Minnesota communities with financing to address their need for safe and affordable housing and suitable living environments for persons of low to moderate incomes,” DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek said in a statement.
To receive funding, projects must benefit people of low and moderate incomes based on the area, eliminate slum or blight conditions, or address an urgent community need to eliminate a public health or safety threat.
Communities can apply for funds for one or more of the following types of projects:
- Residential owner-occupied or rental property improvement projects to increase the quality of dwellings suited for individual or family occupancy. Examples include exterior repairs and replacement projects, insulation, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, lead paint remediation, or accessibility modifications.
- Commercial property improvement projects for buildings occupied by retail and independent businesses. This can include façade improvements (e.g. awnings, exterior signs), building code issues, and energy efficiency.
- Public facility improvement projects that serve neighborhoods or communities, such as community centers, streetscapes, or wastewater treatment projects.
This year’s grant recipients include:
- City of Baudette: $1.2 million for rental housing rehab and public facility improvements.
- City of Sacred Heart: $1.1 million for owner-occupied housing rehab and public facility improvements.
- City of Tracy: $1.1 million for owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab.
- City of Edgerton: $1 million for owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab, and commercial rehab.
- City of Red Lake Falls: $929,200 for owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab.
- City of Staples: $948,750: owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab, and commercial rehab.
- City of Watkins, $943,000: Owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab.
The preliminary proposal deadline for 2024 SCDP grants is Nov. 29, and the final application deadline is April 17, 2024. Communities can apply here.