(The Center Square) – Starting this week, Gov. Tim Walz says more than two million, one-time tax rebate payments up to $1,300 per family will be sent to Minnesotans through September.
“As Minnesotans plan for back-to-school, we know that the excitement families are feeling is mixed with the stress that comes with buying books, backpacks and clothes,” Walz said in a statement. “We’re going to help with that – both with payments of up to $1,300 per family and universal free breakfast and lunch. I am grateful for the Department of Revenue’s work to deliver these payments to Minnesotans as soon as possible.”
The legislation, signed in May will provide payments to eligible Minnesotans of:
- $520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less.
- $260 for all other individuals with a 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.
- Another $260 for each dependent up to three dependents.
Direct deposit payments will go out first, followed by paper checks in the mail. The department of Revenue expects the nearly 2.1 million rebate payments to be initiated by the end of September.
“This tax rebate was proposed and passed to help ease the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation,” Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart said in a statement. “Gov. Walz and revenue staff prioritized the implementation of this rebate program this summer knowing how important the payments are to Minnesotans to help pay for everyday expenses.”
Recipients who chose direct deposit when they filed their 2021 taxes or updated their bank information with the department earlier this summer should see their payments in their bank accounts starting this week, through the end of August. The payment will appear as “State of Minnesota 2021 Tax Rebate Program” on their bank statement.
Recipients receiving a paper check should start seeing their checks in two to three weeks, with checks being mailed through September. Paper checks will appear in a plain white envelope. These checks are protected by standard banking safeguards that help detect and deter fraud.
If a direct deposit is returned due to a banking error or incorrect bank account information, then a paper check will be mailed.
This rebate payment is being processed outside the usual tax refund processing system so it will not show up in the Where’s My Refund? system.
Those eligible for a payment but haven't received it by October, a customer assistance representative can check eligibility. Call 651-565-6595 or email mntaxrebate@submittable.com.