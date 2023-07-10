(The Center Square) – This fall, the Minnesota Department of Revenue will send 2.4 million one-time tax rebate payments to eligible Minnesotans.
This rebate was part of the 2023 budget signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz on May 24, 2023. The MDR will send direct tax rebate payments for tax year 2021 to eligible Minnesotans. The legislation provides payments of:
- $520 for married couples filing a joint return with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less.
- $260 for all other individuals with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.
- Another $260 for each dependent claimed on your return, up to three dependents ($780).
“This rebate will help millions of Minnesotans pay for everyday expenses such as groceries, school supplies, rent, or childcare,” Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart said in a statement. “We know it will be very valuable to a lot of people, and we look forward to sending payments out in early fall.”
The department will use tax year 2021 individual income tax or property tax refund returns to determine eligibility and distribute these tax rebate payments in the early fall.
There is no need to take action to receive the rebate, as long as eligible recipients haven’t changed their address or banking information from their 2021 income tax or property tax refund returns.
Taxpayers who are eligible for the rebate and need to update their address or bank information should visit a new online portal at taxrebate.mn.gov to update that information before 5:00 pm CST on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Those eligible must meet all of the following requirements:
- You were a Minnesota resident for part or all of 2021.
- You filed one of the following forms by Dec. 31, 2022: a 2021 form M1, Minnesota Individual Income Tax, or a 2021 Form M1PR, Homestead Credit Refund (for Homeowners) and Renter’s Property Tax Refund.
- Your 2021 adjusted gross income was $150,000 or less for married joint filers or $75,000 or less for all other filers.
- You were not claimed as a dependent on someone else's 2021 Minnesota income tax return.
Taxpayers who died before January 1, 2023, are not eligible to receive the rebate.