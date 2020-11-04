(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Joe Biden won Minnesota with 53.4% of the vote, more than 1.2 million ballots over President Donald Trump’s 44.6%, or 1.02 million votes, the Associated Press projected.
Minnesota hasn’t turned out red since Richard Nixon won the 1972 presidential race against Sen. George McGovern by a landslide, but Trump lost Minnesota in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by fewer than 45,000 votes.
Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race between Tina Smith, a Democrat, and Jason Lewis, a Republican, hasn’t yet been called,
Incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar defeated Republican Lacy Johnson by a landslide to clinch the seat for Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.