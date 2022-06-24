(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which doesn’t affect Minnesotans because of existing abortion protections.
The SCOTUS decision, however, will influence the state's elections in November.
Gov. Tim Walz tweeted: “Let me be very clear: This ruling changes nothing in Minnesota today, tomorrow, or as long as I am governor. We will not turn back the clock on reproductive rights.”
Abortion is still legal in Minnesota because a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling says the state’s constitution protects abortion rights.
The Guttmacher Institute, which analyzes abortion restrictions, says Minnesota’s rules require that:
- A patient must receive state-directed counseling that includes information designed to discourage the patient from having an abortion and then wait 24 hours before the procedure is provided.
- The parents of a minor must be notified before an abortion is provided.
- An abortion may be performed at or after viability (about 24 weeks) only if the patient's life or health is endangered.
Currently, anti-abortion Republicans control the Senate, and abortion-rights Democrats secure the House, but the upcoming election could upset margins in either direction.
Walz supports abortion rights, but GOP gubernatorial challenger Republican Scott Jensen opposes abortion rights. If the GOP took control of both chambers, they could advance a constitutional amendment on the ballot seeking to criminalize abortion.
About 9,108 abortions were reported in Minnesota in 2020.