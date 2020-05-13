(The Center Square) – The share of Minnesota adults eligible to receive $1,200 or more from the coronavirus financial relief plan passed by Congress was 90.8 percent, representing 2,837,704 residents, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.
The $1,200 economic stimulus checks, which the U.S. Treasury Department began issuing on April 10, were sent to single adults making under $75,000 annually. And couples earning less than $150,000 each year received $2,400 checks, plus $500 for each of their dependent children. Individuals with higher earnings received less, based on a formula used to help Americans facing economic insecurity due to the Covid-19 epidemic.
In Minnesota, the average per-capita income is $37,194, with the poverty rate in the state estimated at 9.6 percent, according to 24/7 Wall St. The state’s July unemployment rate was projected to reach 15 percent, the financial services website reported.
Generally, those states where a higher percentage of adults receive the full coronavirus stimulus amount have more lower-income households, the analysis states. Many of these states were dealing with poor economic conditions even before the Covid-19 health emergency began, according to 24/7 Wall St.
---
Number of People Receiving $1,200 Covid-19 Checks by State
|State
|% of Adults Eligible for Stimulus Checks
|# of Adults Eligible for Stimulus Checks
|Per Capita Income
|Poverty Rate
|Projected Jobless Rate for July 2020
|Alabama
|95.4%
|2,774,091
|$27,525
|16.8%
|14.5%
|Alaska
|93%
|379,389
|$35,735
|10.9%
|17.8%
|Arizona
|87.3%
|3,638,130
|$30,530
|14%
|15.4%
|Arkansas
|93.6%
|1,632,544
|$26,626
|17.2%
|15.3%
|California
|78.3%
|18,649,688
|$37,124
|12.8%
|15.6%
|Colorado
|88.4%
|2,812,210
|$38,057
|9.6%
|14.1%
|Connecticut
|84.7%
|1,784,775
|$44,026
|10.4%
|14.8%
|Delaware
|90.2%
|518,784
|$33,745
|12.5%
|16.8%
|Florida
|86.4%
|11,152,974
|$31,359
|13.6%
|15.5%
|Georgia
|89.4%
|5,460,553
|$31,187
|14.3%
|14.9%
|Hawaii
|87.5%
|781,295
|$35,255
|8.8%
|17.8%
|Idaho
|93.1%
|944,035
|$27,816
|11.8%
|14%
|Illinois
|86.7%
|6,418,887
|$35,801
|12.1%
|15.6%
|Indiana
|93.8%
|3,563,960
|$29,369
|13.1%
|15%
|Iowa
|93.2%
|1,618,130
|$31,559
|11.2%
|14.2%
|Kansas
|91.9%
|1,487,466
|$31,456
|12%
|14.7%
|Kentucky
|95.2%
|2,449,104
|$27,823
|16.9%
|16.3%
|Louisiana
|94.6%
|2,498,151
|$27,274
|18.6%
|18%
|Maine
|95.7%
|723,727
|$32,095
|11.6%
|15.7%
|Maryland
|85.1%
|3,063,148
|$41,522
|9%
|13.9%
|Massachusetts
|84.3%
|3,324,474
|$43,349
|10%
|15.1%
|Michigan
|93.6%
|5,407,952
|$31,508
|14.1%
|15.2%
|Minnesota
|90.8%
|2,837,704
|$37,192
|9.6%
|15%
|Mississippi
|96.5%
|1,663,851
|$24,160
|19.7%
|17.5%
|Missouri
|94.9%
|3,294,553
|$30,498
|13.2%
|15.7%
|Montana
|96.5%
|571,406
|$30,680
|13%
|16.3%
|Nebraska
|91.9%
|968,916
|$31,771
|11%
|15.1%
|Nevada
|83.7%
|1,462,204
|$31,604
|12.9%
|19.7%
|New Hampshire
|93.1%
|749,682
|$39,521
|7.6%
|15%
|New Jersey
|81.9%
|4,497,924
|$42,815
|9.5%
|15.6%
|New Mexico
|90.7%
|1,075,691
|$26,529
|19.5%
|16.2%
|New York
|83.1%
|9,439,317
|$38,884
|13.6%
|1640.0%
|North Carolina
|90.8%
|5,484,666
|$30,737
|14%
|15.5%
|North Dakota
|93.1%
|367,102
|$34,848
|10.7%
|15.6%
|Ohio
|94.5%
|6,244,889
|$31,293
|13.9%
|16.4%
|Oklahoma
|92.8%
|2,087,995
|$28,011
|15.6%
|14.7%
|Oregon
|89.4%
|2,127,760
|$34,058
|12.6%
|15.5%
|Pennsylvania
|92.7%
|6,923,325
|$33,960
|12.2%
|16.6%
|Rhode Island
|89.4%
|543,658
|$34,999
|12.9%
|15.4%
|South Carolina
|94.9%
|2,828,616
|$28,957
|15.3%
|15%
|South Dakota
|96.9%
|456,440
|$29,953
|13.1%
|15.8%
|Tennessee
|93.5%
|3,697,213
|$29,284
|15.3%
|15.8%
|Texas
|82.3%
|13,773,871
|$30,641
|14.9%
|15.2%
|Utah
|90.5%
|1,642,281
|$29,756
|9%
|14.8%
|Vermont
|95.0%
|318,178
|$33,956
|11%
|15%
|Virginia
|87.4%
|4,341,048
|$38,900
|10.7%
|14%
|Washington
|86%
|3,717,760
|$39,119
|10.3%
|15.2%
|West Virginia
|97.8%
|1,029,202
|$26,179
|17.8%
|16.3%
|Wisconsin
|93.9%
|3,066,598
|$33,032
|11%
|15.6%
|Wyoming
|95.6%
|300,410
|$33,522
|11.1%
|16.3%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.