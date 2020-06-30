(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic ravaged Minnesota's long-term care facilities, where residents comprised 78.8 percent of the state’s total deaths to the virus.
In total, 1,129 out of the 1,435 killed by COVID-19 in Minnesota to date were in long-term care (LTC), where residents were elderly or had preexisting health conditions.
The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) estimated Minnesota’s LTC COVID-19-facilities as a percent of total deaths is the second-highest in the United States behind Connecticut’s 82 percent as of June 19.
KFF said neighboring states also saw fewer LTC deaths as a share of total virus deaths: Wisconsin LTC facilities had a 43 percent share while Iowa had 51 percent.
Department of Human Services (DHS) spokesperson David Verhasselt told The Center Square in an email that direct state comparisons are misleading because some states count only nursing home deaths while Minnesota’s tally also includes deaths in assisted living, group homes, and adult foster care.
As of early June, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said at least 608 people died in skilled nursing homes, 259 died in assisted living, and 29 died in memory care.
The agency didn’t include data on facilities with 10 or fewer residents, citing privacy concerns the data could be used to identify individuals.
A preliminary federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report provides a better state-by-state comparison on nursing home data.
The agency ranked Minnesota 28th in its average number of COVID-19 cases per 1,000 nursing home residents, at 57.8 cases, and 26th in the nation at 17.5 deaths per 1,000 nursing homes residents.
Verhasselt said that state and local officials have “worked tirelessly for months” to help protect vulnerable residents and said the state’s 5-point plan to protect long-term care facilities has been successful, but it’s “still a work in progress.”
Since April 16, MDH has completed infection control visits at all of the state’s 362 nursing homes, Verhasselt said, and the National Guard has swabbed more than 269 long-term care facilities that include 52,000 residents and staff.
In May, officials said MDH sent more than 2 million gloves, 37,000 cloth masks, 18,000 N95 masks, and 100,000 face masks or shields to over 175 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.
About 319 of the 863 COVID-19 outbreak facilities have had a COVID-positive patient transferred from another facility or discharged back to a facility from the hospital, but DHS said that “played little if any role” in spreading COVID-19.
Instead, “most long-term care outbreaks actually have been linked to accidental introductions by ill employees,” Verhasselt wrote.
Associate State Director for Advocacy at Minnesota AARP Mary Jo George told The Center Square she was “troubled” by the high death rate in long-term care facilities.
George said that COVID-19 highlighted long-standing problems, such as poor infection control policies and underpaid and an understaffed workforce.
“I think it has amplified what work we need to continue to do with these facilities,” George said.
George applauded the states’ five-point plan and urged them to ramp up the acquisition of personal protective equipment and testing capacity because they eventually want to open facilities to indoor visits.
Minnesota isn’t alone in its virus death distribution. The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity estimated that 45 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the United States occurred in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.