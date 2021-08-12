broadband cable stock photo

Broadband cable is seen at a construction site.

 ThomBal / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) –  The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced $34.6 million in grants to 15 Minnesota cities and counties statewide from the Small Cities Coronavirus Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).

As part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Minnesota received a special allocation to address community needs to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly $32.2 million will be used for broadband improvement projects.

Other uses of this funding will include housing assistance, food shelf assistance, retrofitting buildings, and commercial rehabilitation projects.

“The pandemic has made clear how vital broadband is to the lives of Minnesotans and to the economic vitality of our state,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “These grants will help communities fund broadband and other important projects as we write the next chapter of our economy.”

Applications were rated according to need, impact, and cost-effectiveness. Funds are intended for local-focused projects used primarily by low-and-moderate income residents.

The following 15 cities and counties received CDBG grants:

Aitkin County, $4.8 million: Broadband improvement

Appleton, $3.6 million: Broadband improvement and commercial rehabilitation

Benson, $678,000: Retrofitting buildings

Bemidji, $600,000: Retrofitting buildings

Bloomington, $154,430: Housing assistance and food shelf assistance

Ceylon, $983,105: Broadband improvement

Crow Wing County, $4.4 million: Broadband improvement

Dodge Center, $3.1 million: Broadband improvement

Faribault County, $2.8 million: Broadband improvement

Harmony, $2.2 million: Broadband improvement

Madison, $2.5 million: Broadband improvement

City of Slayton/Murray County, $2.8 million: Broadband improvement

Pine County, $3.7 million: Broadband improvement and retrofitting buildings

Redwood County, $1.7 million: Broadband improvement

Wabasha, $107,350: Commercial rehabilitation

