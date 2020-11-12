(The Center Square) – Minnesotans struggling to heat their homes this winter can tap into $106 million of federal funds.
Eligibility is dependent upon income and an application to the Energy Assistance Program.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce announced the state’s Energy Assistance Program is receiving more than $106.1 million in federal funding to help income-eligible Minnesotans pay their heating bills this winter.
The funds from the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program reduce home heating costs by directly paying utility companies and heating fuel vendors for eligible Minnesota homeowners and renters.
“Heating your home is a necessity in Minnesota, and no one’s health or safety should be at risk because they cannot afford to stay warm,” Department of Commerce Temporary Commissioner Grace Arnold said in a statement. “The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program is available to help Minnesotans pay for home heating costs, repairs and fuel delivery.”
Energy assistance is available for homeowners and renters who earn less than 50% percent of the state’s median income, which is $54,357 for a family of four.
“The Energy Assistance Program can help those who are behind on their energy bills pay for heating, fuel delivery or furnace repairs,” Arnold said. “I encourage all Minnesotans – especially households with seniors, small children, people with disabilities, veterans and those struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic – to see if they qualify for the program.”
Renters and homeowners are eligible. Assets aren’t considered for determining eligibility.
Grants range from $300 to $1,600, based on household size, income, and fuel cost.
Additional funds are available to help pay a past-due bill or get an emergency fuel delivery, or help homeowners get their broken furnace repaired or replaced.
Last year, the program served nearly 118,000 households with an average grant of approximately $500. Some households also received help to address no-heat crises or repair broken heating systems.
Minnesotans should apply to their local service provider, which can be found by calling 800-657-3710 or visiting this website.
Applications will be accepted until May 31, 2021, or until funds run out.
Funding is limited and administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Minnesotans are encouraged to contact their utility and seek protection under the state’s Cold Weather Rule, which runs from Oct. 15 to April 15, and protects residential utility customers from having their heat shut off.
Customers must first contact their utility to establish and maintain a monthly payment plan.
The Cold Weather Rule doesn’t cover Minnesotans who use delivered fuels such as propane, fuel oil, or wood to heat their homes, but they may get help from the Energy Assistance Program.
More information on shut-off protection and the Cold Weather Rule is available here or by calling 651-296-0406 or 800-657-3782.