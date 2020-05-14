(The Center Square) – The share of the Minnesota labor force filing unemployment claims from mid-March to April 4 was 10.9 percent, with the state jobless rate expected to hit 15 percent by July, according to a 24/7 Wall St. study.
Minnesota unemployment claims during the week of March 29 to April 4 numbered 111,119, an increase of 3,443 percent over the same period a year earlier, the analysis said.
The share of the state’s workers who are employed in industries most likely to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including hospitality, transportation, warehousing, and oil and gas extraction, was estimated at 14.9 percent, according to the 24/7 Wall St. study.
With more than 15 million Americans out of work, the nation’s overall unemployment could hit nearly 16 percent by July, according to estimates released by the Economic Policy Institute. That rate would be greater than any other jobless figures recorded since the 1930s.
State Jobless Claims After Covid-19 Shut Down Economy
|State
|% of Labor Force Filing Jobless Claims Since Mid-March
|March 29-April 4 Jobless Claims
|% Increase in Weekly Claims From 1 Year Ago
|% of Workers in High-Risk Industries
|Projected Jobless Rate for July
|Alabama
|8.8%
|105,607
|3553.0%
|16.8%
|14.5%
|Alaska
|10.7%
|15,370
|1625.0%
|21.8%
|17.8%
|Arizona
|7.1%
|132,189
|2528.5%
|19.3%
|15.4%
|Arkansas
|7.2%
|60,992
|2610.8%
|17.0%
|15.3%
|California
|11.2%
|925,450
|2454.6%
|17.9%
|15.6%
|Colorado
|4.1%
|45,494
|2290.6%
|18.6%
|14.1%
|Connecticut
|4.8%
|33,418
|1334.9%
|14.2%
|14.8%
|Delaware
|10.1%
|18,863
|3913.4%
|17.0%
|16.8%
|Florida
|4.6%
|169,885
|2553.6%
|20.1%
|15.5%
|Georgia
|10.5%
|388,175
|8262.2%
|19.7%
|14.9%
|Hawaii
|16.6%
|53,082
|4030.0%
|27.1%
|17.8%
|Idaho
|8.8%
|30,022
|3173.9%
|16.1%
|14.0%
|Illinois
|7.6%
|200,940
|2163.9%
|18.8%
|15.6%
|Indiana
|9.8%
|133,639
|4298.9%
|18.0%
|15.0%
|Iowa
|9.6%
|67,334
|3682.8%
|14.9%
|14.2%
|Kansas
|8.6%
|49,756
|3566.6%
|15.8%
|14.7%
|Kentucky
|13.6%
|117,135
|4122.6%
|19.4%
|16.3%
|Louisiana
|13.1%
|102,985
|6118.9%
|19.5%
|18.0%
|Maine
|11.1%
|30,631
|4044.9%
|15.1%
|15.7%
|Maryland
|7.3%
|107,408
|4227.5%
|15.7%
|13.9%
|Massachusetts
|12.4%
|139,582
|3149.1%
|15.0%
|15.1%
|Michigan
|16.6%
|384,844
|5659.4%
|16.4%
|15.2%
|Minnesota
|10.9%
|111,119
|3443.3%
|14.9%
|15.0%
|Mississippi
|6.6%
|46,504
|4800.3%
|19.1%
|17.5%
|Missouri
|7.5%
|82,399
|3022.4%
|16.6%
|15.7%
|Montana
|10.7%
|20,011
|2607.8%
|19.4%
|16.3%
|Nebraska
|6.6%
|26,788
|4448.0%
|15.7%
|15.1%
|Nevada
|15.9%
|79,865
|3877.3%
|33.5%
|19.7%
|New Hampshire
|12.6%
|36,214
|7186.5%
|15.1%
|15.0%
|New Jersey
|12.0%
|213,897
|2675.4%
|17.4%
|15.6%
|New Mexico
|7.6%
|26,606
|2944.2%
|18.8%
|16.2%
|New York
|8.3%
|345,246
|2639.4%
|15.1%
|16.4%
|North Carolina
|8.0%
|137,573
|4282.7%
|17.6%
|15.5%
|North Dakota
|8.4%
|16,093
|5816.5%
|19.8%
|15.6%
|Ohio
|12.0%
|224,182
|3629.5%
|17.0%
|16.4%
|Oklahoma
|6.6%
|51,124
|2425.9%
|19.9%
|14.7%
|Oregon
|6.4%
|56,646
|1167.8%
|16.4%
|15.5%
|Pennsylvania
|16.5%
|283,718
|2449.8%
|16.7%
|16.6%
|Rhode Island
|16.6%
|28,255
|4123.5%
|17.1%
|15.4%
|South Carolina
|7.8%
|85,018
|3931.2%
|19.6%
|15.0%
|South Dakota
|3.6%
|7,916
|5435.7%
|14.5%
|15.8%
|Tennessee
|7.4%
|116,141
|2589.7%
|20.3%
|15.8%
|Texas
|5.3%
|313,832
|2296.9%
|19.6%
|15.2%
|Utah
|5.1%
|33,076
|3123.8%
|17.0%
|14.8%
|Vermont
|10.1%
|16,176
|3016.8%
|15.4%
|15.0%
|Virginia
|7.0%
|149,758
|6849.3%
|15.7%
|14.0%
|Washington
|12.6%
|176,827
|2707.2%
|15.0%
|15.2%
|West Virginia
|4.1%
|14,145
|1986.3%
|18.2%
|16.3%
|Wisconsin
|8.6%
|104,776
|1847.1%
|15.8%
|15.6%
|Wyoming
|5.2%
|4,900
|1324.4%
|25.5%
|16.3%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.