(The Center Square) – The December revenue estimating conference brought some good news with it – the state is now expected to go from a previously forecast $1.3 billion deficit to a $641 million surplus.
Incomplete data drove the May forecast, but this latest forecast is grounded in six months of data, Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) Commissioner Jim Schowalter said.
Increased consumer spending and a $1 billion decrease in government spending also fueled the change.
Budget officials said 12,600 students left the public school system to private schools, homeschool, or delayed kindergarten, saving taxpayers $118 million.
About 4,000 of those students were expected to leave before COVID-19, out of a total of about 875,000 total students.
MMB said the estimate accounted for Gov. Tim Walz’s four-week shutdown of bars, restaurants and gyms, but not a possible extension of it after Dec. 18.
“Even with this improved outlook, we still have hard decisions ahead to ensure long-term fiscal stability,” Schowalter said.
The new projected shortfall for fiscal year 2022-23 is $1.3 billion, an improvement from the May estimate of nearly $5 billion.
That shortfall doubles to $2.6 million after adjusting for inflation, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklynn Park, warned.
Minnesota has $350 million in the state’s cash flow account and $2.3 billion in its rainy day fund.
Since February, Minnesota has lost 184,000 jobs – disproportionately impacting workers with low-incomes – while 107,000 people have left the labor force.
Walz said a $300 million to $600 million targeted stimulus package to hard-hit industries like hospitality should act as a “bridge” to a vaccine, a plan he hopes to pass within a week.
“This is the resiliency of Minnesotans in an unprecedented public health crisis to figure out how to work in a different way,” Walz told reporters. “To figure out how to get their kids childcare and to care about their neighbors enough to invest and spend back in their local economy.”
Hortman called the new projection “positive news” but pushed for help for economically struggling Minnesotans.
“This forecast allows us to provide some assistance to those struggling the most during this difficult time, and then focus on rebuilding Minnesota’s economy in the 2021 Legislative session,” Hortman said. “House DFLers are committed to building a Minnesota that works better for everyone.”
House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said lawmakers need to focus on those hit the hardest.
“We need to focus our efforts to help working families, small businesses, and Minnesotans hit the hardest by this pandemic – not corporations, the wealthy, and well-connected who are still doing very well,” Winkler said.
“The relief bill that we presented last week puts working families first, strengthening unemployment insurance and providing support for small businesses. The question now is whether the Republican Senate majority agrees.”
House Republicans preferred cutting wasteful government programs rather than raising taxes.
“Raising taxes on job creators who are struggling, raising taxes on Minnesota families who are struggling – no one would say to you that’s the right solution to get out of this,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt R-Crown, said.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, welcomed the forecast news, saying it means the state doesn’t have to raise taxes but should tighten its belt to prepare for the coming projected $1.3 billion deficit in fiscal year 2022-23.
“A lot of people have been really hurt ... but at least this is a piece that gives us some breathing room,” Gazelka said in a video statement. “Next year, we can come together and pass a two-year budget and balance it, but we don’t need to do it by raising taxes, and we can control spending so that our future is bright as well.”