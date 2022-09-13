(The Center Square) – Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger are trading barbs over the future of a Kennebec River dam that powers a local saw mill amid fears it could be shut down, costing hundreds of jobs.
Former Gov. Paul LePage, who is challenging Mills in the Nov. 8 election, held a press conference on Monday criticizing Mills for her administration's decision to deny an environmental permit to the operators of the Skowhegan dam over concerns about the impact on endangered Atlantic salmon.
"It is outrageous that the dam’s owners have submitted plans to protect 96% of fish passing the dam; yet the state – under Janet Mills – is rejecting that plan due to the fact it does not reach 99%," LePage said in a statement. "It is arbitrary and shows her extremism – catering to political donors and activists rather than protect hundreds of Maine jobs."
In response, the Mills campaign accused LePage of resorting to "scare tactics" to win votes ahead of the election and said the governor "will not allow" the saw mill to be shut down.
“Unfortunately, Paul LePage chose to lie to Maine people today by wrongly saying that the state is requiring the removal of the Shawmut Dam, going so far as to employ scare tactics and to suggest that the governor wants to close the mill," the statement read. "Nothing could be further from the truth.”
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has licensing authority over hydroelectric dams, is reviewing a license request for operators of the Shawmut Dam.
Approval of the FERC license renewal hinges on issuance of a state water quality certification, which was denied by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection amid sermons that the dam was impacting Atlantic salmon's spawning habits.
Last year, Republican lawmakers wrote to Mills that the move to deny the permit would "have a crippling effect" on the state's ability to attract "new and expanded investment in Maine's economy by private enterprise."
Mills fired back at those claims, writing in an "open letter to Sappi employees" published by local newspapers that the state has no intention of removing the dam or closing the sawmill.
"Closure of this mill, and the resulting ripple effect across the industry, including job losses, would not be acceptable to me — and I will not allow it to happen," Mills wrote.
Environmental groups say the Atlantic salmon -- which is protected under the federal Endangered Species Act -- is threatened by dam operations which prevent the fish from migrating safely from the ocean to spawning and rearing areas in the upper Kennebec River watershed.
A coalition of environmental groups, including the Conservation Law Foundation of Maine, have called for the removal of four dams on the Kennebec River between Waterville and Skowhegan.