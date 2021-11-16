(The Center Square) – After a three-month legal battle, 16 unvaccinated athletes at Western Michigan University (WMU) are allowed to continue competing in intercollegiate sports.
In August, WMU attempted to kick off their teams all unvaccinated athletes after it rejected their religious exemption requests. But those athletes sued and won.
Federal District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney has received a stipulated consent judgment to enter a permanent injunction. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the prior preliminary injunction.
Appellate Judges Ralph B. Guy, Jr., David W. McKeague, and Chad A. Readler issued a published opinion that WMU violated the athletes’ First Amendment rights by denying their requests for a religious exemption from the mandate. That decision is now binding precedent in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
The Great Lakes Justice Center (GLJC) filed the federal civil rights lawsuit challenging WMU’s unlawful denial of their request for religious accommodation from the college’s vaccine mandate to participate in sports. The students represent numerous teams at WMU, including football, baseball, women’s basketball, women’s soccer, dance, and cross-country programs. In a joint statement, GLJC and WMU agreed:
“The student athletes involved in the vaccine lawsuit and Western Michigan University have reached a settlement of the pending litigation, allowing both parties to move forward. The settlement entails the students in the suit being awarded permanent relief from the athletics vaccine mandate, although they will continue to abide by testing and masking requirements. The University will pay their legal fees in the amount of $34,000. The Court of Appeals acknowledged that all parties were acting in good faith. The University wishes the student athletes well in their academic and athletic careers, and the student athletes are excited to continue their academic and athletic careers at WMU.”
GLJC Senior Counsel David A. Kallman welcomed the ruling.
“We are pleased that WMU has agreed to resolve this matter, that our clients’ religious convictions were vindicated, and that they can continue to be part of their teams, be with their teammates, and compete for WMU at the highest level in a safe manner.”
The entry of the consent judgment and permanent injunction with the District Court will close the case.