(The Center Square) – Four West Michigan University (WMU) female soccer players filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday challenging the university’s denial for an exemption from the vaccine mandate.
The suit says WMU requires all athletes to take the Covid-19 vaccine or forfeit their spot on the team. The four players say injecting the COVID-19 vaccine violates their Christian beliefs.
The Great Lakes Justice Center (GLJC) is representing the students. All four athletes are on scholarship and include two team captains. GLJC says the students requested religious accommodations on August 24, 2021, and WMU denied all requests. The suit says WMU said:
“The university has a compelling interest in taking action to avoid the significant risk posed to the intercollegiate athletic programs of a Covid-19 outbreak due to unvaccinated participants and prohibiting unvaccinated members of the teams from engaging in practices and competition is the only effective manner of accomplishing this compelling interest.”
WMU hasn’t responded to a request for comment.
The lawsuit says WMU requires the student-athletes to be vaccinated by August 31, 2021. All four students agreed to wear masks and to be regularly tested but don’t want to take the vaccine, the suit says.
If the students are not vaccinated by August 31st, the lawsuit says they will be kicked off the team. The students request injunctive relief to allow them to remain on their team while litigation is pending.
The student-athletes allege WMU is denying First Amendment rights of expression, violating Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and federal law to be free from religious discrimination.
Senior GLJC Counsel David A. Kallman said WMU should allow vaccine exemptions.
“WMU should acknowledge and support our clients’ sincere religious beliefs and personal medical decisions,” Kallman said in a statement. “The science and data does not support this action or treating the unvaccinated as second class citizens.”