(The Center Square) – As the 2022 election and reelection cycle ramps up, Michigan politicians of both parties are squaring off in the battle to spend about $6 billion of taxpayer money.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is up for reelection in November, has introduced her $74.1 billion 2023 budget, which aims to spend $2.7 billion on infrastructure. The plan pitches $1 billion for a school infrastructure modernization fund; $578 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to fix roads, bridges, railways, transit, and airports; and $480 million in fiscal year 2022 to increase construction for state and local roads, highways, and bridges.
Other planned spending includes:
- $200 million for college buildings infrastructure.
- $150 million to support critical projects that carry high traffic volumes, increase the useful life of critical local roads.
- $69.3 million to identify and clean up legacy contamination sites.
- $66 million for pump station generators at 164 MDOT-owned pumping stations to reduce future flooding.
- $60 million for rail grade separation.
- $48 million for lead line replacement projects.
- $40 million for low-income families for plumbing repairs for safe drinking water.
- $34.3 million for high water infrastructure grants to local units of government.
- $11 million to replace school-based health clinics.
- $5 million to fund and staff the newly formed Michigan Infrastructure Office to coordinate spending of federal infrastructure funding.
- $3.9 million to replace the Michigan Automated Weather Observation System Replacement Plan.
Whitmer wants targeted tax breaks for retirement income, low-income families, and incentives for people to buy electric vehicles.
Meanwhile, The GOP-dominated Senate wants a $2.5 billion tax cut to drop the corporate income tax from 6% and the flat personal income tax from 4.25% to 3.9%.
However, University of Michigan-Flint economics professor Chris Douglas previously told The Center Square that tax cut isn’t sustainable.
“When you find a $1 to $2 billion hole blown into the budget deficit because of this tax cut, what spending will be cut? What taxes will be raised to cover that?” Douglas told The Center Square. “That’s undefined.”
This week, Michigan is resuming road work on 30 miles of I-69 in Calhoun, Clinton, and Eaton counties.
"This construction season, we will keep building on the great progress we have made to fix I-69 and work to pass the biggest infrastructure budget in Michigan history," Whitmer said in a statement. "We are keeping our foot on the gas as we move forward with my Rebuilding Michigan initiative to fix the damn roads with the right mix and material, so commuters have a smooth, reliable ride for decades to come. Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs without an increase at the pump. We will keep fixing the damn roads across our state."
This week, work will also resume rebuilding 25 miles of I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte in Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall in Calhoun County.
"We have made meaningful progress over the last couple of years, and I look forward to so much more because of the Rebuilding Michigan initiative,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said in a statement.