(The Center Square) – Jobless claims in Michigan dropped for the third consecutive week, but that is balanced by a report ranking the state second in the nation for unemployment.
Since restrictions on businesses were put in place to slow the spead of COVID-19, more than 36 million U.S. workers have filed for unemployment benefits, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday. That number represents 21.8 percent of the nation’s workforce.
Michigan’s 47,439 additional unemployment claims in the week ending May 9 brings the total of the state’s unemployed to 1.4 million. That number is nearly 20,000 below the previous week’s 67,399 unemployment claims.
Michigan’s unemployment rate in the week ending April 25 was 23.1 percent, placing the state behind only California, with 27.7 percent unemployment. Other states close behind Michigan are Nevada (22 percent), Pennsylvania (21 percent), Rhode Island (20.6 percent), Georgia (20.2 percent), Vermont (20 percent), New York (18.6 percent), Connecticut (18 percent) and Washington (18 percent).
Nationwide, in the week ending May 9, initial unemployment claims dropped 195,000 from the previous week. Connecticut led all states with 298,680 new claims for unemployment. Oklahoma had the biggest drop in claims, with a 65 percent decline from the prior week.
Federal legislation enacted to respond to the near-total shutdown of most states’ economies made many people eligible for benefits who otherwise wouldn’t be, including self-employed individuals, independent contractors and “gig economy” workers, like drivers for ride-sharing companies.