(The Center Square) – Michiganders who were checking election results on the secretary of state’s website might be confused why it showed different results than what the media was reporting.
As of 11:46 p.m. Wednesday, the state election website showed President Donald Trump with 2.37 million votes, ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2.2 million votes.
But that was only counting 81 out of 83 counties.
Simultaneously, The Associated Press and other news outlets were counting results in all 83 counties, with Biden in the lead with 2.87 million votes over Trump’s 2.63 million votes.
That’s because of the way Michigan counts elections, the Michigan Department of State explained in a tweet Thursday morning.
“Fact check: because Michigan’s election system is decentralized, results are reported from local jurisdictions to counties, and only after a county has all jurisdictions reporting are its results added to our website. Media get real time results from local and county sites.”
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s spokesperson, Tracy Wimmer, further explained the delay.
“We only update the website when counties report their complete counts to us – even after counting is finished in individual counties (thereby giving results) there are still administrative and procedural things they need to do before the transmission happens, so sometimes it takes some time,” Wimmer wrote in an email.
“This delay is no way indicative of fraud or cause for concern. We advised many journalists and the public ahead of the election that our website is always the last place for things to be updated and that they should check county websites first for more up-to-date results.”
As of Thursday morning, the state website showed Biden with 2.78 million votes, ahead of Trump’s 2.63 million, with 82 of 83 counties reporting. By Wednesday evening, The Associated Press had declared the state and its 16 electoral votes for Biden.
The last outstanding county to be counted on the secretary of state website was Wayne County, but the results are complete on the county website.
The presidential race is leaning toward Biden but is ensnared in Trump’s legal challenges.