(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $67 billion budget aims to spend up to $70 million in bailouts to 24 cities. The money would replace lost local income taxes, and spend up to $25 million on any single city.
City leaders estimated they would lose up to $250 million if they didn’t collect income taxes.
Local income taxes contributed between 6.5% of city revenue in Benton Harbor to 66.6% in Walker in 2018, according to the Citizen’s Research Council of Michigan think tank.
If the governor's budget is approved, Detroit would receive a $25 million payout, making it the state's largest bailout recipient. The city collects a 2.4% income tax from residents and a 1.2% income tax from nonresidents.
Local city leaders have pushed for a one-time tax collection to collect local income taxes from Michiganders who typically work in the city but currently work from home, even though those people aren’t using city services.
However, the $70 million won’t fully restore cities' lost income tax revenue. For example, Grand Rapids collected $104 million in local income taxes for fiscal year 2020.
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss welcomed the proposal.
“Michigan’s cities are on the front lines implementing the response and recovery efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bliss told The Center Square in a statement. “Critical services from our first responders in public services, community development and public safety departments have been essential to keeping our community safe in the face of an unprecedented emergency and global pandemic. We are grateful that the Governor has prioritized funding to replace the revenue shortfalls that income tax cities all over our state are facing due to the continued work from home requirement issued to control and slow the spread of the coronavirus.”
Whitmer’s budget director, David Massaron, said the $70 million “doesn’t come close to making up for [the cities’] revenue loss.
Payments will be made in proportion to the amount of income taxes the city collected pre-COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s the breakdown of how that general fund money would be disbursed:
- Albion: $168,592
- Battle Creek: $2.86 million
- Benton Harbor: $273,118
- Big Rapids: $349,692
- Detroit: $25 million
- East Lansing: $2.23 million
- Flint: $2.59 million
- Grand Rapids: $17 million
- Grayling: $104,311
- Hamtramck: $498,967
- Highland Park: $448,875
- Hudson: $86,921
- Ionia: $406,303
- Jackson: $1.6 million
- Lansing: $6 million
- Lapeer: $554,932
- Muskegon: $1.4 million
- Muskegon Heights: $165,911
- Pontiac: $2.3 million
- Port Huron: $1 million
- Portland: $140,545
- Saginaw: $2.2 million
- Springfield: $169,839
- Walker: $2.1 million
The budget would also include other funding to cities.
- $300 million to repair 120 local bridges
- $290 million in infrastructure grants to address sewer overflows
- $40 million to fund high water level and resilient infrastructure for projects including coastal erosion, flooding, transportation networks, urban heat, and stormwater management.
- $120 million one-time for the Reconnect program to provide a tuition-free pathway to an in-demand industry certificate or associate degree for those eligible.
- $60 million one-time for the Futures for Frontliners program
- $15 million for the Dam Safety Emergency Fund for emergency response when dam owners are unwilling or unable to mitigate hazards caused by dam malfunction.
- $20 million to protect the state from cyber threats from hostile entities looking to attack the state’s information technology systems.