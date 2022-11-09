(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was declared the victor over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon early Wednesday morning.
With an estimated 85% of total votes counted, Whitmer was awarded 53.3% of the vote, while Dixon fell short with 45.1%
Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator who garnered endorsements from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Farm Bureau, the National Federation of Business Michigan PAC, and the DeVos family.
The Associated Press called the race for Whitmer at after 1 a.m.
Whitmer has touted her record of record K-12 education spending, fixing the damn roads, and luring several electric vehicle and manufacturing investments via taxpayer subsidies.
Whitmer raised her prominence on the national scale during the COVID pandemic when she unilaterally activated emergency powers to enact the most severe and most prolonged restrictions on the economy in the Midwest. Whitmer cited a now-repealed 1945 law to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary, despite legislative pushback.
Whitmer spent much of the pandemic embroiled with lawsuits from the GOP-dominated House and Senate and private sectors of the economy that stayed shuttered or heavily restricted into late 2021, including caterers and wedding venues.
In late 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court tossed many of her executive orders. She claims the strategy saved many lives. Still, Michigan hasn’t recovered about 80,000 jobs that existed pre-pandemic.
For the last four years, Whitmer has tussled with Republicans over road funding, income tax breaks, and pandemic response.
Whitmer frequented national news shows during the pandemic and was even suggested as a running mate to now Pres. Joe Biden. A failed kidnapping attempt spanning several states also boosted the Democratic politician's name.
Whitmer ran on social issues, including supporting abortion rights, boosting child care subsidies, and helping some Michiganders get advanced credentials at no cost via Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs.
Other Democratic politicians are leading in their battle to retain their seats as Secretary of State and Attorney General.
With approximately 84% of the vote counted, Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel is leading Republican Matt DePerno 52% to 48.7%. Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is also leading Republican Kristina Karamo 54.7% to 43.1%.