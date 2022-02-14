(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer welcomed the Sunday reopening of the Ambassador Bridge.
The bridge had been blockaded for seven days by Canadian truck drivers angry about cross-border COVID restrictions.
Whitmer called the reopening "a win for Michigan's working families."
“I want to thank the unified coalition of business leaders and organizations representing working men and women on both sides of the border for coming together to get this resolved," she said in a statement. "And I appreciate the U.S. and Canadian governments for hearing Michigan’s concerns loud and clear and stepping up to reopen the bridge."
Last week, Whitmer called on Canadian officials to “de-escalate” the situation but stopped short of providing a specific solution.
The truckers had blocked the bridge since last week, which facilitates more than a quarter of trade between the two countries. The blockade jammed trade into the Motor City, affecting autos, manufacturing and agriculture. The delay resulted in canceled manufacturing shifts, General Motors said last week.
Large trucks can’t squeeze through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, which leaves auto and other essential freight to travel through either the Ambassador Bridge or the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron and Sarnia, Ontario, which was backed up for miles.
Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction active Friday against the protesters, and the government declared a state of emergency in Ontario and cleared protesters from the private bridge Sunday.
On Sunday, White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said remaining protesters would be cited and their vehicles towed, which she hopes will deter future blockades.
"Canadian authorities are taking proactive steps to ensure no further unlawful disruption of the flow of people and goods occurs," Sherwood-Randall said in a statement. "Individuals trespassing on property located on the road to the bridge will be cited for trespassing and their vehicles will be towed."
Whitmer agreed.
“It’s important to ensure that this does not happen again,” Whitmer said. “I will work to protect the economic freedom and well-being of families and businesses in Michigan. We’ve made incredible progress to grow Michigan’s economy together, adding 220,000 jobs year over year.”
The Michigan Department of Treasury estimates that 10,000 commercial vehicles cross the bridge each day with $325 million of goods. About $50 million is from automotive parts.