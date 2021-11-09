(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited a construction site in Benton Harbor where the first lead service lines (LSLs) are being replaced. The replacement follows three years of the Benton Harbor water supply’s lead levels exceeding state and federal action standards for the majority Black, roughly 10,000-person, Southwest Michigan community.
Whitmer attended a community meeting and listened to local leaders and residents.
“Boots on the ground, dirt in the air and money being put to work,” Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said in a statement. “We need to get the lead out of Benton Harbor ASAP and this funding will replace approximately 100 lead service lines right now. My focus is on protecting the residents of this great city and I look forward to 100% of the lead lines being replaced on an aggressive timeline of 18 months to make sure families have access to safe drinking water.”
The estimated cost to replace all LSLs in Benton Harbor is $30 million. Michigan has delivered $18.6 million and needs another $11.4 million to replace all LSLs by April 2023. Whitmer called on the legislature to secure the remaining funding via the billions in federal funding available to Michigan under the American Rescue Plan.
“Clean water is not a luxury. It’s a basic necessity,” U.S. Republican Rep. Fred Upton said in a statement. “Last October, I helped secure $5.6 million for lead pipe replacement in Benton Harbor, and yesterday, the Mayor and I saw firsthand the hardworking crews excavating dirt and replacing these contaminated lines. This really is an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ effort to ensure folks in Benton Harbor and across the country have access to clean water.”
In an October hearing, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Director Liesl Clark called Benton Harbor's situation “inexcusable” and emphasized the city’s water supply wasn’t safe to drink.
Lead exposure can harm brain development in children and cause short and long-term health problems for adults.
Last week, Whitmer signed a directive aimed at enhancing drinking water protections.