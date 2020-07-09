(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a handful of bills, including a measure unanimously approved by both chambers to protect state employees from disciplinary measures after reporting violations of state lawmakers or staff members.
Whitmer said the state already has “robust” whistleblower protections and that Senate Bill 686 aimed to “score political points.”
“Whether and how to discipline employees is a core executive power entrusted in part to the Governor and in part to the Michigan Civil Service Commission,” Whitmer wrote.
Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, still supports the measure.
“Anyone who sees illegal activity, fraud or abuse in state government should have the ability to report it without fear of reprisal,” Chatfield said in a news release. “This shouldn’t be about the chain of command or controlling government employees; it is about doing what’s right.”
Chatfield hinted at pursuing a legislative veto override, which would require a two-thirds vote in each chamber.
“Everyone agreed this was the right thing to do for the people we represent, except for the governor’s office who obviously has a strong conflict of interest on this issue,” Chatfield said.
Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, directly called for a veto override because the Michigan Whistleblower Protection Act applies to public and private employees, except for state civil service employees.
“The governor’s action will have a chilling effect on state employees who want to report concerns they have within state agencies,” Barrett said in a statement.
“What about employees who contact their legislative representation for help with issues unrelated to their state employment or advocating their personal position on legislation? There should never be retribution for these activities.”
Barrett said that Whitmer last year removed boilerplate budget language that protected whistleblowers.
The Democratic governor also vetoed legislation aiming to delay property, sales, and use taxes, saying the bills would “wreak havoc” on local government budgets.
She also pointed to five programs with over $115 million in funding that can help certain struggling businesses.
State Rep. James Lower, a Greenville Republican who sponsored several of the bills, slammed Whitmer over the vetoes.
“The governor shut down businesses, caused many people to be laid off, and still has not fixed her broken unemployment system – but she won’t help those struggling to pay their property taxes,” Lower said in a statement.
“It doesn’t make sense, especially as she’s threatening to shut down our economy again. It’s completely unfair to struggling Michigan residents and job providers.”
The Michigan Chamber of Commerce also supported the delayed tax bills, calling them “a commonsense solution that will avoid further business closures and help our economy recover quicker.”
"When state government comes in and forces businesses to shut down for over an entire calendar quarter, leaving them without revenue to pay one of the largest annual expenses they face (if not the largest), it would make sense to give an extension," Director of Tax Policy and Regulatory Affairs Dan Papineau said in a statement.
“To deny taxpayers this needed relief without trying to work cooperatively on a solution is a missed opportunity,” Papineau said.
Whitmer also signed 12 bills into law that ranged from creating an industrial hemp program to conducting a feasibility study on highway tolls. Another law regulates the use of firefighting foam that contains per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).