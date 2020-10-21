(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday encouraged Michiganders to mask up amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Michigan, like many states, is in a “critical time.”
Khaldun said Michigan has about a 4.9% COVID-19 positivity rate and has seen it’s rolling seven-day average deaths increase from a steady nine per day to about 15.
However, that’s still a small number relative to April’s peak of more than 150 per day.
About 12 of the state’s 283 ongoing outbreaks have been associated with religious services.
Whitmer brought two religious leaders to speak during the news conference. Both encouraged people of faith to attend services virtually.
"In these incredibly challenging times, it is critical that people have social supports and I know that being part of a faith-based community can be an important part of that," Khaldun said.
"But we have to remember that this virus is still very active, and it's always looking to infect people no matter the reason for the gathering.”
The top categories for COVID-19 outbreaks continue to be long-term care facilities, schools and social gatherings.
Khaldun recommended wearing a mask when dining in at all times except “in between bites,” and to limit talking without a mask.
“Just because something is allowed doesn’t mean it should be done,” Khaldun said.
Responding to a question about whether Whitmer will shut Michigan’s economy down again, she said the state’s numbers are “not good” and “moving in the wrong direction.”
Whitmer called being maskless and indoors with people outside of one's immediate family “dangerous.”
A group of more than 30 business leaders Wednesday asked Whitmer and the GOP-led legislature for “complete unity of purpose and a strong collective response across our state” to COVID-19.
The group also backed the restrictions imposed by state departments.
Whitmer and the legislature have spent much of the past seven months bickering and ensnared in lawsuits.
The Michigan Supreme Court on Oct. 2 struck down Whitmer’s executive orders after April 30, rendering all related to COVID-19 issued since that time unconstitutional. The court further recommended the governor work with the legislature to protect Michiganders.
Since the ruling, Whitmer has turned to her state agencies’ powers to issue statewide mask orders and limit gatherings.
Also announced on Wednesday, a chiropractor sued Whitmer, alleging her administration’s statewide mask mandate exceeds the authority granted her through the 1978 law.
Since March, 7,053 deaths in Michigan have been associated with COVID-19.