(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday updated Michiganders on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.
Within the next two days, Whitmer said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is sending Michigan:
- 300 ventilators
- 1.1 million surgical masks
- 232,000 face shields
- 2 million gloves
Additionally, 1 million N95 masks will be sent to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties this week. The state also committed to the purchase of 1 million face shields from Ford Motor Co. over the next three weeks.
Whitmer warned the state still is running low on personal protective equipment.
She said Beaumont Hospital has less than three days before it runs out of N95 masks, while Henry Ford Health System has less than four days and Detroit Medical Center has less than 10 days.
This data doesn’t include private donations.
Whitmer said more people have applied for unemployment in the past two weeks than in all of 2019.
She says people still will get paid, despite red tape and computer issues.
“We will help you get the unemployment that you deserve and that you need,” Whitmer said.
Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun encouraged Michiganders to wear a homemade face masks every time they go outside, while still adhering to safety measures such as washing hands frequently and staying 6 feet away from others.
Khaldun called the next several weeks “very challenging” as the state will approach the peak of COVID-19.
“We aren’t out of the woods yet,” Khaldun said, adding that the most important thing residents can do is stay home.
The state reported 15,718 cases of COVID-19 and 617 related deaths as of Monday morning.
Whitmer said residents will have more information within the next week if she plans to extend the stay-at-home order.
“We aren’t close to the apex yet ... and until we do, I think it’s absolutely essential that we’re continuing to be aggressive,” she said.