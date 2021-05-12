(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday touted the state reaching its first vaccination milestone as 55% of Michiganders ages 16 and older received a first vaccination, meaning that on May 24, all business sectors statewide can return to in-person work.
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said COVID-19 infection metrics were dropping across the board.
Only 11.8% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. The number of COVID-19 cases has fallen 60% and hospitalizations 40% since Michigan’s case numbers evolved to the worst in the nation, despite strict restrictions.
When the state hits 60% plus two weeks, the following restrictions will be relaxed:
- Increased indoor sports stadium capacity indoor to 25%;
- Increased indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25% (up from a 25-person capacity);
- Increased capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%, up from 30%;
- 11 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars
If the state reaches 65% of Michiganders (5.2 million), plus two weeks, the state says it will lift all indoor capacity limits. Social distancing will still be required between parties. Residential social gatherings will also be relaxed.
If the state reaches its final goal of 70% of Michiganders (5.6 million) having received one vaccine, plus two weeks, the state says it will lift the gathering and mask mandate. It may reinstate that order for “unanticipated circumstances” such as a vaccine-resistant variant.
One possible way to inch closer to those benchmarks is if Michiganders 12-15 year-olds can get vaccinated.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency-use authorization for children 12 to 15 years old to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) later Wednesday will meet to review the FDA’s decision, which is the last barrier until “shots start going into arms,” Whitmer said.
State health officials say there are about 498,000 12-year-old to 15-year-olds in Michigan. The state needs another 1.2 million first injections to drop all restrictions authorized by emergency power.
While Whitmer touts a return to normal, business communities worry as the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has advocated for making permanent the same restrictions, including the mask mandate, social distancing, and daily health screenings, that Whitmer says the state will drop if it surpasses the 70% vaccination benchmark.
Whitmer said the MIOSHA rules govern “workplace safety,” while the emergency order governs the general public.
Sean Egan, Michigan’s COVID-19 workplace safety director, explained.
“We are reviewing the Vacc to Normal plan and impact on any current workplace safety standards included in the Emergency Rules. As previously stated, MIOSHA is able to adjust rules as they are no longer necessary or other conditions change," Egan previously told The Center Square in an email.
"It is important to note, the Vacc to Normal plan is primarily focused on the public health issues surrounding COVID. The MIOSHA workplace safety rules are focused on mitigating potential hazards in the workplace."
Michigan is one of a few Democratic-run states that hasn’t established a date to drop restrictions, instead electing to ensure specific metrics have been met first. California, Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and the
Whitmer also defended her Florida trip she took in April to visit her ill father while not fully vaccinated, weeks before she warned Michiganders not to travel to Florida because of COVID-19 variants. Deadline Detroit reported she used Detroit businessmens' private jet.
“This flight was not a gift,” Whitmer said. “This flight was not paid for at taxpayer expense.”
The CDC warns against travel for those not fully vaccinated.