(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced plans to move the Upper Peninsula to phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan starting Oct. 9 after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The delayed order aims to give businesses, schools, and individuals in that region time to prepare.
The order will require people to work remotely if possible, require schools to enforce mask requirements with some exceptions and limit social gatherings and store occupancy rates.
“After seeing the increase in cases in the U.P. region over the past several weeks and consulting with medical experts, I have decided to take action to protect U.P. families and move the region back a phase. I know this is hard. I know it will be an adjustment. But we can’t let our guard down,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. Everyone should implement these changes as swiftly as possible.”
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun backed the order.
“The governor is taking necessary action today to protect families, frontline workers, and vulnerable populations in the U.P. region,” Khaldun said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the spread and work together to fight this virus.
Whitmer cited a “surge” in COVID-19 cases at "283 absolute cases per million" saying the most recent case rate, adjusting for lag, has the region with 283 absolute cases per million and 5.1% positivity.
Here's a map showing how many cases have been identified in each UP county.
Social gatherings and organized events will be subject to new limits: indoor residential events are limited to 10 people or fewer; indoor non-residential gatherings may allow more, depending on facility size.
Stores of less than 50,000 square feet must limit occupancy, including employees, to 25% of total occupancy limits.
Stores of 50,000 square feet or more must limit customers to no more than 20 people per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space.
Whitmer didn’t cite an increase in COVID-19 deaths or hospitalizations in the order.
State data says 27 adults are currently hospitalized in the UP with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.
About half of the UP's Intensive Care Unit beds are filled as of Friday.
Although the number of COVID-19 cases has been rising in Michigan, the seven-day rolling average number of COVID-19 deaths statewide has stayed consistent at about 10 per day since mid-June.
That’s likely because the 20-29-year-old age group has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases at over 24,000, but are less likely to require hospitalization than older Michiganders.
About 87 percent of those killed by COVID-19 in Michigan were 60 years of age or older.