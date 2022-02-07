(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to reveal a new education proposal to spending $2.3 billion.
The money would be used to to recruit and retain teachers and school staff for a four-year period. She is scheduled to make the announcement at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Detroit News first reported the story. Whitmer’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.
Whitmer tweeted on Sunday: “Students learn best in schools, and that's why I'll do everything we can to keep our kids in classrooms,” she wrote. “Soon, I’ll introduce a school aid budget that will mark the biggest state education funding increase in more than 20 years – without raising taxes.”
Michigan is sitting on billions in federal aid that lawmakers are eager to spend on “transformational” projects that could include handouts to private EV companies, boosting access to mental health services, and spending money on the state’s education system left battered by COVID-19.
After switching to remote learning, statewide scores showed students’ grades suffered.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there are 567,000 fewer educators in public schools nationwide today than pre-pandemic, National Public Radio reported.
Whitmer's plan reportedly includes annual bonuses that would grow from $2,000 to $4,000 by 2025.
The News reported Whitmer plans to boost preschool access, per-pupil funding, and support economically disadvantaged and special education students.
Sen. Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, tweeted:
“This is an excellent start to what needs to be long-term, sustainable investment in education, our teachers, our kids & the spaces they learn in,” Geiss wrote. “Hopefully my colleagues in the majority will be on board.”
Republicans haven't yet responded to a request for comment.