(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will allow auto dealerships and retail businesses to reopen by appointment and will lift the ban on elective medical procedures next week.
Executive Order 2020-96 reopens auto dealerships and retail businesses by appointment on Tuesday.
Retail stores will be limited to 10 customers at a time.
That order, effective Friday, March 29, lifts a ban enacted on March 21, which prohibited elective medical, dental and veterinary procedures.
Gatherings up to 10 people are allowed, effective immediately.
“The data shows that Michigan is ready to phase in these sectors of our economy, but we must stay vigilant and ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a statement.
State officials encouraged Michiganders to continue to use caution when in public places.
“As businesses continue to reopen, it’s crucial that they adopt strict safety measures to protect their employees, customers, and their families,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a statement.
“I know that as medical professionals begin offering nonessential procedures again, they will do everything in their power to protect patients and their families from COVID-19.”
President of North Brothers Ford, Doug North, called the announcement “great news.”
“We appreciate the governor’s leadership, and we welcome the opportunity to serve our customers in a way that helps keep everyone safe from the showroom floor to the open road,” he said.
Executive Order 2020-97 enacts workplace safety rules.
Businesses must follow safety precautions, including infection control practices and reporting suspected COVID-19 cases.
“With today’s announcement, physicians and health care providers in Michigan are ready to resume taking care of patients,” Michigan State Medical Society President Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said.
“It is time for patients to catch up on the care that has been deferred for the past two months. We encourage the citizens of Michigan to tend to their health and protect each other by following public health guidance to prevent spread of this virus."
On Friday, parts of Northern Michigan can open restaurants, bars, and other establishments at half capacity.