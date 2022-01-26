(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will adopt a pension tax cut proposal introduced by Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte.
The senator has pitched the proposal since 2014, and the governor will speak about it in her State of the State address Wednesday night.
“This legislation can make an enormous difference for our seniors. It is unfair to those on a fixed income to bear this additional burden of taxation on previously earned benefits,” Barrett said in an e-newsletter. “I appreciate Gov. Whitmer’s bipartisan support as she joins my effort to provide Michigan seniors with this overdue tax relief.”
Barrett most recently introduced the legislation, SB 24, on Jan. 13, 2021. It was referred to the Finance Committee that day.
The bill would repeal the part of the Michigan’s 2011 tax reform that introduced tiered taxation of retired public employee pensions, a Senate Republicans news release from the 2019 announcement said.
Mackinac Center Director of Fiscal Policy James Hohman told The Center Square that lawmakers shouldn’t offer preferences to only certain types of retirement income.
“Some lawmakers are responding to concerns that the 2011 changes to retirement income exemptions required too many early retirees and people approaching retirement to pay more in taxes,” he said.
“If that’s their concern, they ought to provide targeted relief rather than returning to preferences for only one kind of retirement income. And if the bill, like the others that have been introduced to do the same thing, gets more attention, authors may take that into consideration even though it’s not in the introduced version.”