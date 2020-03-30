(The Center Square) – Among the flurry of activity in response to the coronavirus pandemic over the past weekend was two directives issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The first directive suspends all non-essential contracts, purchases, travel, training and other forms of discretionary expenditure.
The second directive suspends executive branch departments from hiring employees, creating new positions or transferring or promoting employees between agencies.
There are a few exceptions, including exemptions for filling vacant positions in professions necessary to respond to the COVID-19 crisis; positions required by a mandate; positions necessary to protect Michiganders; or positions necessary to save or create revenue for the state.
“As we continue to navigate this crisis, my number one priority is protecting Michiganders’ health and safety,” Whitmer said in a news release. “However, we must also work to prepare our state for the impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on our economy and the state budget. These executive orders will help us do just that.”