(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that relaxes response requirements for Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests during the coronavirus emergency.
Under the order, public officials must respond to mail and fax FOIA requests within 10 business days of receipt, defined as an employee physically opening a letter or grabbing the fax from the machine.
Employees aren’t required to report to the office if they otherwise wouldn’t have under the stay-at-home order.
“During a time of crisis, it’s crucial that Michiganders have access to the information they need to stay safe. My administration is committed to ensuring that while also protecting public health and encouraging social distancing,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“This Executive Order encourages public bodies to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests in a timely manner and in the safest way possible.”
The order is active immediately through June 4, 2020.
The order says the extensions are aimed to balance protecting workers from COVID-19 and achieving government transparency.
If COVID-19 interferes with responding to a FOIA request, the order response time can be extended “for as long as the public body deems necessary” but no longer than June 5.
Public information requests that require a physical record search can be deferred until after the state of emergency and disaster conclude if the public body notifies the requester of the delay.
Public bodies will respond to public record requests “as expeditiously as possible and, to the extent practicable, by using electronic means,” according to the order.
“To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, protect the public health, and provide essential protections to vulnerable Michiganders, it is crucial that all Michiganders limit in-person contact to the fullest extent possible,” the order says.
“This includes practicing social distancing and restricting in-person work and interaction to only that which is strictly necessary.”