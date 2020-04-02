(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed an executive order closing all K-12 school buildings for the remainder of the school year for 1.5 million Michigan students unless restrictions are lifted.
The order sets guidelines for remote learning.
Public school employees and contractors can use district facilities for distance learning while following social distancing guidelines.
“My number one priority right now is protecting Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19. For the sake of our students, their families, and the more than 100,000 teachers and staff in our state, I have made the difficult decision to close our school facilities for the remainder of the school year,” Whitmer said in a news release.
“As a parent, I understand the challenge closing schools creates for parents and guardians across the state, which is why we are setting guidelines for schools to continue remote learning and ensuring parents have resources to continue their children’s education from the safety of their homes.”
District plans will need to detail how they will provide opportunities for students to learn remotely and how schools will manage and monitor their progress.
Intermediate school districts must approve each district’s plan before it is put into place, and authorizers of public school academies must do the same.
Every plan must be tailored to the community and can include hybrid instruction approaches.
Districts must ensure their plans are accessible for families to ensure every student has access to an Internet connected device.
Students won’t be penalized if they can’t participate in an alternate learning plan.
Schools should continue to provide mental health care services for students if possible and should be able to offer disaster relief childcare centers.
School districts will continue to provide meals for needy families during the COVID-19 crisis.
School districts can adopt a balanced calendar for the 2019-2020 school year and can begin the following school year before Labor Day without acquiring additional approval.
Teachers and school employees will be paid for the rest of the school year.
All Michigan high school seniors will have the opportunity to graduate this year, Whitmer said.
All standardized tests scheduled for this school year will be canceled.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said the Senate Republican Caucus worked closely with Whitmer on the plan, and that education will continue through new formats.
“Teachers and families partnering together, will provide Michigan students with distance learning opportunities for the balance of the school year,” Shirkey said in a statement.
“While none of us want to see our school buildings closed, we believe this comprehensive Order provides pathways to continue learning opportunities for Michigan students, under the current circumstances,” Shirkey said.
Dan Quisenberry, president of the Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA), the state charter school association, said the order won’t stop students’ education.
“Charter schools are all about innovation, flexibility and creativity when it comes to meeting the unique needs of their students,” Quisenberry said in a statement. “We’re already seeing those concepts being taken to the next level as our educators work to meet this challenge, and we can’t wait to see the innovation yet to come.”
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said Whitmer’s decision was necessary.
“Teachers are true pros when it comes to being flexible and adapting to whatever each day brings, and I have every confidence that they will keep doing their best to make this unique situation work for Michigan’s students,” Ananich said in a statement.