(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Michiganders to wear a mask in public buildings to avoid her re-enacting restrictions on the state.
Whitmer said the state was at a “turning point” in case growth in which it could suppress the virus or cause numbers to climb.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a public service announcement starring state rival athletic coaches requesting people to mask up.
The ad features Michigan State University women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, University of Michigan women's basketball coach Kim Arico and MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo encouraging Michiganders to wear a mask.
“If we all work together as a team and wear our masks now, we can put our state in a stronger position for kids to return to school safely in the fall,” Whitmer said in a statement. “By wearing masks, we can save lives and protect our family, friends, and the heroes on the front lines from the spread of COVID-19. ”
Whitmer cited a German study that a mask mandate reduced the growth rate of COVID-19 infections by 40 percent.
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the state announced 891 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest number since May 14.
“It’s simple – wearing a mask saves lives,” Khaldun said. “As we continue working around the clock to fight this virus, it’s crucial that all Michiganders step up and do their part by wearing a mask and practicing safe physical distancing. Let’s all work together as a team and remain vigilant and flexible in this fight.”
Younger people ages 20-40 are driving new cases, Khaldun said, so the group should have fewer hospitalizations compared to older age brackets.
Whitmer last Friday signed an Executive Order requiring individuals to wear a mask when in an indoor public space and crowded outdoor spaces.
The order requires any business open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who aren’t wearing a mask, with some exceptions.
Exemptions include those younger than five years old, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.
The order threatens a $500 fine for those who willfully violate the order, but multiple law enforcement agencies have publicly said they won’t enforce the fine.
That mask mandate quickly became a flashpoint.
An Eaton County deputy on Tuesday shot and killed a man who attacked the officer with a deadly weapon after the man allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old earlier that day in a store over a mask debate.
Whitmer said wearing a mask could lower COVID-19 cases and result in children returning to in-person learning.
“If the numbers keep going where they’re going, it’s going to be very problematic and we may very likely have to take some steps backwards,” Whitmer said.