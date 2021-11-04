(The Center Square) – In response to Benton Harbor’s lead water crisis, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive to strengthen Michigan’s water regulations. The six-part directive aims to focus on prevention and response to water quality issues.
“Every parent in Michigan should be able to give their kid a glass of water with confidence, knowing that it is safe,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Today, I signed an Executive Directive to begin a comprehensive review of the State of Michigan’s role in local water systems. The six-part directive will take several steps to tighten regulations, seek to deliver more resources, expand community engagement, and more. Our top priority here remains guaranteeing safe drinking water for every Michigander, no matter who they are or where they live. We will not rest until every community has safe drinking water and every parent feels confident to give their kid a glass of water.”
The order follows another lead water crisis in Michigan. For three straight years, the Benton Harbor water supply’s lead levels have exceeded both state and federal action standards for the majority Black, roughly 10,000-person Southwest community.
This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a 23-page order enumerating multiple violations in Benton Harbor’s nearly 100-year old water system found during a recent inspection, saying residents have “suffered for far too long.”
The EPA report found the city couldn’t prove that it warned and educated residents about high lead water levels from June 2018 through June 2020. City officials estimate Benton Harbor needs $11.4 million to replace lead pipes. Whitmer has pledged to replace all lead pipes in Benton Harbor by 2023.
“Michigan is committed to protecting and being proactive when it comes to public health and ensuring Michiganders have safe, clean drinking water,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. “A safe environment is critical to the health of our children, families and communities. This Executive Directive helps us continue to protect Michiganders from exposure to lead, PFAS and any future threats by strengthening the ways in which we share data, engage local families and communities and deliver programs and services.”
Executive Directive Details
Part One: Laws and Regulations
Mandate a line-by-line review of existing laws and regulations governing water. The review will recommend reforms that could include legislation, amendments to existing rules, new rules, and executive reorganization.
Part Two: Resources
Identify the state and local resources needed to better assist public water suppliers, collect data, and enforce water laws. The current water funding shortfall disproportionately impacts low-income communities.
Part Three: Education & Engagement
Analyze efforts around education and engagement to ensure every Michigander who lives in a community experiencing water quality issues get the information they need to protect themselves.
Part Four: Lead Mitigation
Direct departments to continue finding ways to reduce lead in drinking water, including a proposal for the rapid and safe removal of lead service lines across the state, which are a primary source of lead contamination in drinking water.
Part Five: Data
Examine existing data collection and sharing practices, with the goal of strengthening the collection and transfer of information and formalizing best practices already in place. While the state does not operate public water supplies, it does regulate these systems. Protecting public health demands better access to data on local water assets.
Part Six: Planning
Find opportunities for equitable regional planning in the sourcing, treatment, and delivery of drinking water. Ensure resources are being used effectively to deliver safe drinking water.