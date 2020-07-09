(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-7, directing the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) to require implicit bias training for health care workers desiring to gain and renew licenses.
The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities recommended the directive.
"COVID-19 has had a disparate impact on people of color due to a variety of factors, and we must do everything we can to address this disparity,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“The evidence shows that training in implicit bias can make a positive difference, so today we are taking action to help improve racial equity across Michigan's health care system," Whitmer continued. "That’s why my staff has begun this kind of training and every member of my team, including me, will complete this type of training on an annual basis.”
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, who chairs the task force, said the pandemic highlighted racial disparities in health care.
“By providing awareness to health care workers on how to recognize and mitigate implicit bias, we can help them carry out their mission of providing the best health care to every patient they serve,” Gilchrist said in a statement.
Black Michiganders represented 14 percent of the state population as of early July. As well, Blacks represented 40 percent of confirmed COVID-19 deaths within known races of patients.
COVID-19 is over four times more prevalent among Black Michiganders than among white Michiganders, the state says.
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun supported the directive.
“[T]he fact is that implicit bias exists, and studies show that it can have an impact on health outcomes,” Khaldun said in a statement. “Every healthcare professional should be trained in implicit bias so that we can make sure everyone, regardless of their race or ethnicity, has access to the highest quality care.”
The order requires LARA to consult with medical, state government, and community stakeholders by Nov. 1, 2020, to set goals.
LARA Director Orlene Hawks estimated it would take between six months and a year before completion of the rules.
Whitmer also encouraged Michiganders to wear masks, noting a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
She told CNN on Tuesday the state would "dial back" on reopening progress if cases continue climbing.
The governor also said she might release new orders toughening mask requirements.
Whitmer also said that the increasing COVID-19 case trajectory could impact schools reopening.
“If we’re going to get our kids back in school in eight weeks, we have to at least stay in phase four… and on the trajectory we’re on, that’s very much in question,” Whitmer said.