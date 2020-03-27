(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to ease some restrictions on pharmacists.
The order allows pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of prescriptions for up to a 60-day supply for patients if a pharmacist deems refill failure would adversely affect the patient.
It requires insurers to cover emergency refills during the coronavirus pandemic.
It allows pharmacists to dispense government-approved COVID-19 treatments.
The order takes effect immediately and will sunset on April 22 if not renewed.
“No Michigander should be worried about running out of critical medications during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said.
“Residents who are limiting their time in public places and practicing social distancing shouldn’t have to fear running low on their prescription drugs during these trying times.”
The order doesn’t apply to controlled substances.
Pharmacists can substitute therapeutically equivalent medications without prescriber approval if significant shortages occur.
“This Executive Order will ease a burden on seniors and families worried about maintaining a supply of medication for themselves or their children,” Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun said.
“We continue to urge Michiganders to practice social distancing if they are out in public and to wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer regularly to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, which the state reported 2,294 positive cases and 43 deaths as of Wednesday.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Most people infected with the virus show only mild symptoms. However, some populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are vulnerable to more severe symptoms.
