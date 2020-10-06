(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed a bill into law attempting to ease counting ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
She also called on the legislature to work to codify her newly voided COVID-19 orders after the Michigan Supreme Court overturned her exercise of executive powers on Friday.
Senate Bill 757 will allow clerks in some cities and townships to begin processing absentee ballots before election day if they notify the Secretary of State 20 days before election day, among other changes.
The bill prepares for an expected record voter turnout in November.
On Monday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 2.6 million voters already have requested mail-in ballots.
“Michigan citizens can be confident their votes will count and the results of our elections will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” Benson said in a statement.
“While it falls short of providing the relief clerks have asked for, Senate Bill 757 is a small step in the right direction to allow some clerks additional hours to open envelopes and prepare ballots to be tabulated on Election Day.”
This provision would apply only for the Nov. 3 general election this year.
The bill would also allow election inspectors on absentee voter counting boards in cities or townships to work in shifts.
Whitmer called on the legislature to send her SB 117, which aims to allow active duty service members and their spouses to return ballots electronically to their local clerks.
Whitmer said she expected to sign that bill into law today but didn't receive it from Republicans.
“Elections are not the time to play partisan games. Our brave service members and their families put their lives on the line for us, and they deserve leaders who will help them vote,” Whitmer said in a statement. “It’s time for the legislature to stop playing games, get back to work, and send this bill to my desk.”
Whitmer called on the legislature to return to session and codify her COVID-19 executive orders that leaned on a 1945 law the Michigan Supreme Court Friday struck down as unconstitutional.
Whitmer said she was ready to work with the legislature, but won’t “negotiate when it comes to doing the right thing and protecting people's health."
Any pre-negotiations to codifying the orders seem to be going poorly.
Whitmer on Tuesday accused Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, of being an “anti-masker."
In a statement after the Supreme Court ruling last week, Shirkey encouraged people to wear masks, although he opposes statewide mask mandates.
“This ruling does not alter our collective responsibility to protect ourselves and others by wearing masks, social distancing, and washing our hands,” Shirkey said. “The virus still presents a threat to our health and we must be vigilant in our actions.”
On Twitter, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, claimed Whitmer hasn’t worked with the legislature. Shirkey retweeted it.
“We’ve been in session all during Covid, yet the Governor has refused to work with us,” Chatfield wrote. “Now she’s claiming we’re not in town while she’s working, though yesterday she campaigned all day for House Democrats. The hypocrisy is astounding. It’s Laughable! Good thing nobody believes it.”