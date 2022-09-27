(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed three bipartisan bills to boost funding for the Secondary Road Patrol program.
These bills will add more officers on the road, increase recruitment and retention efforts, and bolster training.
SRP monitors traffic violations, enforces criminal law, investigates motor vehicle accidents, and provides emergency assistance to Michiganders near a patrolled highway or road. The funds can employ additional personnel, purchase equipment, enforce state and county parks' laws, and provide selective motor vehicle inspection programs.
“As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority for me,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Today’s bipartisan bills will improve road safety by putting more officers out on patrol. The 50% increase in funding for the SRP program will also improve law enforcement recruitment and retention by bolstering the funding stream and enabling sheriff departments to give their officers more stability. I will work with anyone to protect public safety, and I am proud of the bipartisan budget I signed earlier this year that ensures law enforcement at every level, from the MSP to local departments, have the resources they need to keep people safe.”
House Bills 5569, 5732, and 5772 will increase SRP funding by $5 million yearly, from $10 million to $15 million.
- HB 5569 adjusts the maintenance of effort for counties to be eligible for SRP dollars. In years past, the legislature would have to pass resolutions waiving county MOEs to receive their share of SRP dollars.
- HB 5732 creates a new $15 million earmark of liquor revenue to fund the SRP program.
- HB 5772 redirects some of the $40 fee initially supporting the SRP to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards for law enforcement training grants.
This increased, dedicated funding now comes from the liquor fund instead of fees and the general fund. The additional funding will allow sheriff departments to plan better and give officers more employment stability. The previously funded SRP fees will fund MCOLES for law enforcement training grants.
“I am thankful that both Governor Whitmer and the Legislature came together with a commonsense solution to the Sheriffs’ secondary road patrol concerns,” Michigan Sheriff’s Association executive director Matt Saxton said in a statement. “These bills provide for stability in funding that will put additional deputies on our road to provide improved public safety response throughout the state of Michigan.”