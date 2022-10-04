(The Center Square) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1 billion bipartisan plan to lure economic development projects into the state through a $846 million fund.
Supporters say the spending will keep Michigan a heavyweight automaker but detractors say it’s corporate welfare.
“Today, I am proud to sign another bipartisan bill that will build on Michigan’s growing economic momentum, attract billions in investment, and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The bipartisan legislation will help us grow, attract, and retain businesses in Michigan, ensuring we can lead the future of mobility and electrification and bring supply chains of chips and batteries home to Michigan.”
Senate Bill 844 funds the Strategic Outreach Attraction Reserve, created in 2021 to ready site development for significant auto and manufacturing investment. The total amount includes $496 million for future economic investments, $350 million for site development statewide, and remediation and redevelopment for future projects. Taxpayers are also footing $27 million for Hemlock Semiconductor to expand chip production in Thomas Township.
John Mozena, president of the Center for Economic Accountability, a nonprofit organization for transparent economic development policy, previously told The Center Square that the money will become an “auto industry slush fund.”
Mozena said the Legislature is “drunk on short-term money,” trying to win new voters in the first election after redistricting.
“It’s great for the companies, and it's great for the politicians, but it does nothing, at best, for the communities and the other taxpayers who then have to bear the entire burden of funding public services,” Mozena said in a phone interview.
Pro-subsidy politicians tout recent investments influenced by the SOAR fund, including a $6.5 billion investment from General Motors, a $375 million project from Hemlock Semiconductor. Others point to unclear results, such as Ford cutting 3,000 jobs after it promised to invest $2 billion to create 3,021 jobs.
Some Republicans supported the spending plan in the 76-28 vote. Rep. Matt Hall, R-Battle Creek, called creating the SOAR fund “one of the country's biggest economic success stories.”
“Instead of watching jobs leave our state, we took action to bring good-paying manufacturing jobs back to Michigan,” Hall said in a statement. “The next step is developing better sites around the state to bring in even more new jobs.”
However, former House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, resigned his committee position over what he called “reckless” spending before an economic recession. Some Democrats also opposed the plan.
Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, welcomed the plan that he said was necessary amid economic challenges.
“These supplemental budgets invest part of our $7 billion surplus to support economic growth, create good jobs, help struggling students afford to go to college and support the mental health of invaluable first responders," Stamas said in a statement. “Economic development is critical to our future. As our economy faces the challenges of high inflation, labor shortages and supply-chain issues, we must help our state remain competitive for long-term, high-wage jobs.
Whitmer also signed HB 5662 and HB 5663 to amend the Michigan Vehicle Code to implement uniform standards for commercial drivers.