(The Center Square) – After signing a $150 million supplemental budget law, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and House and Senate leadership issued the following joint statement:
“Residents across the great state of Michigan need to know that the Executive and Legislative branches of state government are working together to do whatever is necessary to ensure an effective response to COVID-19,” they said.
“The additional funding provided today, along with the supplies and funding provided by the federal government, helps ensure that Michigan has the necessary resources to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Monday, the state has spent more than $130 million to secure the following:
- Over 20 million masks
- Over 2,000 ventilators
- Almost 9 million ounces of hand sanitizer
- More than 255,000 boxes of gloves
- 2.4 million gowns
- More than 2,000 beds
- 3,000 thermometers
- 185,000 face shields
- 22,000 cartons of disinfecting wipes.
Supplemental appropriations are in Senate Bill 151, which included agreed-upon bipartisan vetoes of $80 million from the state’s general fund repurposed to combat COVID-19, and in House Bill 4729.
State officials on Monday morning reported 5,486 COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths in Michigan.
Whitmer also signed an order to suspend provisions related to the scope of practice, supervision and delegation of qualified health care workers.
“This executive order temporarily sets aside some existing rules to allow qualified physician assistants, nurses and other health care providers to treat COVID-19 patients and help slow the spread of this virus in every corner of our state,” Whitmer said in a press release.