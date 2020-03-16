(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday to shutter theaters, bars and casinos, and limiting restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The orders provisions start at 3 p.m. Monday and will last through March 30.
The order closes cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness and indoor sports centers, recreation centers, spas, and casinos.
Businesses can sell food through home and business delivery as well as both drive-through and walk-up services.
Restaurants can only allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders if consumers stay six feet away from each other.
The ban excludes: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential and congregate care facilities, juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.
“This disease is a challenge unlike any we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” Whitmer said in a Monday news release. “Fighting it will cause significant but temporary changes to our daily lives. By practicing social distancing and taking aggressive action now, the state is working to mitigate the spread of coronavirus so we reduce the risk that our health care system becomes overwhelmed.”
Whitmer urged residents to make smart decisions and to not put "yourself or others at risk by going out in public unless it is absolutely necessary.”
Chief medical officer of the state, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said the actions are “critical to help ensure our health care system is prepared to treat those who need the most urgent medical care.”
Governors in Washington, Massachusetts, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania have taken similar actions.
The shutdowns precede St. Patrick’s Day, one of the busiest days of the year for bars.
Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association CEO Justin Winslow agreed with the decision, although he said in a statement that the industry employing 600,000 people will be “decimated” over the next few weeks.
Winslow called on additional support from the community and encouraged Whitmer to submit paperwork for the U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to help small businesses.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that has caused at least 69 deaths in the U.S.
Most people infected with the virus show only mild symptoms, but some populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are vulnerable to more severe symptoms.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and can appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Health officials recommend preventative measures:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
- Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.