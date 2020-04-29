(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news conference Wednesday that she doesn’t plan on giving up her emergency powers yet.
“The Republicans in the Legislature want to negotiate opening up sectors of our economy,” Whitmer said. “They’re acting as though we are in the midst of a political problem. This is not a political problem that we have. This is a public health crisis. This is a global pandemic.”
“I’m completely focused on saving lives. I’m not going to engage in political negotiations with anybody. We don’t have time for politics and games when people’s lives are on the line.”
Whitmer wants a 28-day extension to her emergency declaration, which expires Friday.
That declaration allows the continuance of many of her other executive orders, such as protection for health care workers.
Republicans say she needs legislative approval to continue unilateral action, according to one law.
Whitmer points to a separate law that she says allows continued emergency action.
“We remain in a state of emergency until the order is rescinded,” Whitmer said. “And I do not have any intention of rescinding that right now.”
The news conference came after negotiations over the emergency action failed.
A Whitmer spokesperson forwarded an email between the governor’s office and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey’s office to reporters, the Detroit News reported.
Shirkey’s office offered two one-week extended emergency declarations for a public agreement that Whitmer would enact future stay-home orders through the legislature.
Whitmer’s office rejected the offer and shared a statement.
“While I welcome partnership, information sharing and robust discussion with the legislature, I cannot abrogate my duty to act in an emergency to protect the lives of Michiganders,” the statement said.
“We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has already killed 3,670 people and COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in parts of our state. Michigan remains in a state of emergency regardless of the actions you decide to take or not take.”
State Rep. Jason Sheppard, R-Temperance, said in a statement that COVID-19 negotiations “fell apart.”
“This is no different than we’ve seen from Gretchen Whitmer over the past year and a half. She’s not so much a governor as she is a minority leader who won an election.”
“Releasing private messages to the public and blowing up this negotiation is just the latest failure,” he said.
State Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said that the legislature should only meet “to approve the governor’s order to make safe changes for Michigan.”
Our residents are fighting for their lives,” he said in a statement. “They’re looking for leadership and certainty, not politics.”
“Republicans should save their stunts for a time when Michiganders’ lives aren’t on the line. The last thing Michigan needs is a bunch of senators in a room congregating, risking exposure and potentially taking the virus back to their constituents and communities.”
Whitmer also announced a “Futures for Frontliners” program to provide a “free” pathway to a degree or technical certificate for essential workers who don’t already have a college degree.
The program would require legislative approval, and it’s not clear how Whitmer plans to fund it.
The state of Michigan has temporarily laid off thousands of employees and faces an estimated $3 billion shortfall of tax revenue this fiscal year.