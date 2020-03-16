(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will close all dine-in services at bars and restaurants starting Monday to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Takeout and delivery service still will be available, Fox 2 reports, which interviewed Whitmer.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II tweeted that the rule would be enacted at 3 p.m. Monday.
That comes one day after Whitmer called pictures of Michiganders crowding bars the week before Saint Patrick’s Day “incredibly disturbing.”
The governors of Illinois, Washington, California and Ohio have taken similar measures.
Oakland, Ingham and Kent county health officials over the weekend reduced public capacity in gyms, bars and other public places by 50 percent.
Healthcare facilities and grocery stores are exempt.
State officials Sunday announced 20 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, raising the tally to 53.
Whitmer last week closed K-12 schools and banned most groups of more than 250 people.
Attorney General Dana Nessel on Sunday threatened to revoke liquor licenses and shut down the businesses of those who didn’t follow the 250-person limit.
Whitmer issued an executive order Sunday to reduce price gouging after Nessel’s office reported 75 complaints as of Friday afternoon.
The rule defines price-gouging as a seller charging over 20 percent of the amount that person purchased it for unless the seller can attribute cost increases to selling the product.
“We take this order seriously – as we do everything related to protecting Michigan consumers,” Nessel said in a statement. “And we have seen a dramatic increase in complaints related to price-gouging and we have taken action on those complaints. Businesses cannot and will not use this state of emergency as an economic opportunity.”
That order is valid from 9 a.m. Monday through April 13.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that has caused at least 61 deaths in the U.S.
Most people infected with the virus show only mild symptoms, but some populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are vulnerable to more severe symptoms.
Health officials are urging people to practice social distancing to reduce COVID-19's spread because symptoms can occur between two and 14 days after exposure.
Symptoms include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Health officials recommend:
- Those who believe they been exposed to COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider, or the nearest hospital if they lack a healthcare provider
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
- Avoid contact with people who are sick and say home if you are sick
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in public