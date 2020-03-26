(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Thursday morning said she requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government to aid Michigan’s response to the novel coronavirus.
Whitmer came under fire on Wednesday after the Detroit Free Press revealed she hadn’t requested $14.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the state’s public health response, which was secured on March 4.
If approved, that money would fund meals to families in need, rental assistance, counseling and therapy, and field hospitals.
The FEMA appropriations include $350 million for “hot spots” funding available for state municipalities that experience an outbreak.
Whitmer criticized President Donald Trump on national TV outlets last week for his response to COVID-19.
“This has to be all hands on deck, cutting red tape, moving as quickly as we possibly can, and being aggressive and smart about our reaction,” Whitmer said in a March 17 MSNBC interview.
“And to hear the leader of the federal government tell us to work around the federal government because it’s too slow is just, it’s kind of mind-boggling to be honest,” she said. “We need the federal government to ramp up and we need to get this done.”
When asked Thursday why she waited so long to request federal funds, Whitmer said she wanted to watch and see how other states applied and what items they were able to procure.
She cited another reason that their “highest priority” was to mitigate community spread.
Whitmer continued to blame the federal government for not sending enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals but thanked private companies in the state for donations.
Michigan companies have donated PPE and hand sanitizer to hospitals in an attempt to fill shortages, but said the state still needs more.
Ford is working with 3M and GE Healthcare to make ventilators and respirators, and the car company is producing about 100,000 face shields per week.
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the state is starting to implement a hospital load balancing plan for coronavirus patients as a few Metro Detroit hospitals reach capacity.
The state reported 2,294 positive COVID-19 cases and 43 related deaths as of Wednesday.