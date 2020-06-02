(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified in front of a U.S House subcommittee to describe Michigan’s battle with COVID-19 and asked for additional financial aid to fill a $3.2 billion budget deficit.
Whitmer highlighted some of her 110 Executive Orders issued, mostly over the past three months.
“These statewide measures have been effective, but the need for them – like the unprecedented crisis posed by this global pandemic – is far from over,” Whitmer said in prepared remarks.
The first-term Democrat criticized the federal government’s role in providing personal protective equipment (PPE).
“As the state pursued PPE on the national and international markets, the lack of centralized coordination at the federal level created a counterproductive competition between states and the federal government to secure limited supplies, driving up prices and exacerbating existing shortages,” she said.
Whitmer emphasized the importance of COVID-19 testing but criticized the federal government’s early response, saying that “testing supply availability was extremely limited, information was scarce, and the federal role in supporting testing was equally narrow.”
Whitmer testified along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a fellow Democrat, and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, on state governors’ responses to COVID-19.
Michigan was one of the hardest states hit by COVID-19, with more than 57,000 cases and 5,516 deaths.
Whitmer cited Michigan’s projected $6.2 billion loss in revenue over this year and 2021 to request financial help.
The U.S House passed a $3 trillion bill last month, which, if enacted, would give $500 billion in direct assistance to state governments and $375 billion to assist local governments.
The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, if enacted, would be almost $800 billion more expensive than the previous COVID-19 aid legislation, but the U.S. Senate isn’t likely to pass the bill.
“I appreciate the federal assistance provided to states to date, but more is needed to support our response to this crisis,” Whitmer said in her written response. “States are facing budget shortfalls that will require us to make impossible choices that will harm communities from border to border.”
“A broader solution is needed, and Congress must come together to provide it,” she continued. “Without more funding and more flexibility in existing and future federal funding, state and local governments will be unable to maintain existing critical support for education, public safety, and health care.”
The National League of Cities projects Michigan cities will lose 37 percent of revenues, the fourth-highest in the nation.
Congressman Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, pressed Whitmer on her policies that placed COVID-19 positive patients back in nursing homes, which hold those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
"We were working with the best counsel of our public health experts," Whitmer said, adding that she probably would have adjusted some decisions in retrospect.
Whitmer explained the state's high nursing home death rate, saying that some states may be counting deaths caused by COVID-19 to other causes, such as pneumonia.
Federal data released Monday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported 1,654 nursing home resident COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan as of May 24, the fifth-highest in the nation in deaths per 1,000 nursing home residents.
Michigan had a nursing home COVID-19 death rate of 64 per 1,000 residents, the data says, more than double the national rate of 28.
About 83 percent of Michigan’s nursing homes have reported data.